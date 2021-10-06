Shooting Shooting ISSF Junior World Championships: Manu, Naamya, Rhythm win 25m Pistol team gold The trio beat USA's Abbie Russell Leverett, Katelyn Morgan Abeln and Ada Claudia Korkhin 16-4 in the final. Team Sportstar Lima 06 October, 2021 22:47 IST FILE PHOTO: Manu Bhaker of India during the Youth Olympic Games 2018. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Lima 06 October, 2021 22:47 IST The Indian women's team comprising Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan and Naamya Kapoor on Wednesday struck gold in the 25m Pistol team event at the ISSF Junior World Championships in Lima, Peru.The trio beat USA's Abbie Russell Leverett, Katelyn Morgan Abeln and Ada Claudia Korkhin 16-4 in the final. Read more stories on Shooting. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :