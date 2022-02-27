ISSF World Cup: Rudrankksh Patil placed seventh after first relay of men’s air rifle

Rudrankksh Patil had 628.5 and placed seventh after the first relay of men’s air rifle in the ISSF World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday.



Srinjoy Datta had fared below par and shot a score of 616.6 that put him 43rd in the first relay. Former world No.1 and Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar is scheduled to compete in the second relay.

RELATED| New-look Indian shooting squad all set for year's first ISSF World Cup

In the new format, the men’s and women’s air rifle finals will be shot on Monday. The women’s qualification stage will also be held on Monday.