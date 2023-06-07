Sameer Ghulia missed the gold by one point to Yan Chesnel of France in the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, on Wednesday.
The 16-year-old Sameer, who had won the Junior World Championship silver in Cairo last year, led by two points before the last series of five shots.
While the French boy rose to the occasion and had five hits, Sameer could manage only two hits that resulted in him being pushed to the silver by one point.
Three Indian shooters made the final, and Mahesh Anandakumar climbed to the bronze medal
In the team event, Sameer along with Rajkanwar Sandhu and Jatin won the silver, six points behind Korea.
India continued to stay on top of the medals table with six gold, six silver and three bronze medals. Korea was second with five gold, three silver and a bronze.
In the 50-metre rifle 3-position event for junior women, Nupur Kumrawat shot 583 and was unlucky to miss a final berth, as she had 27x and fell short by one inner-10.
The results
Latest on Sportstar
- Sheikh Jassim makes final bid to buy Man Utd: reports
- WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 1: Australia 222/3 (61 overs) - Head nears century, Smith closes in on fifty
- Junior World Cup: Ghulia misses gold by one point; Anandakumar wins bronze
- High ticket prices and the wrath of weather gods fail to deter CSK fans in IPL 2023
- Rohit Rajpal retained as Indian Davis Cup team captain
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE