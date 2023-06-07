Magazine

Junior World Cup: Ghulia misses gold by one point; Anandakumar wins bronze

The 16-year-old Sameer, who had won the Junior World Championship silver in Cairo last year, led by two points before the last series of five shots.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 20:45 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sameer Ghulia, Yan Chesnel, Mahesh Anandakumar, the rapid-fire pistol medallists in the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, on Wednesday.
Sameer Ghulia, Yan Chesnel, Mahesh Anandakumar, the rapid-fire pistol medallists in the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Sameer Ghulia, Yan Chesnel, Mahesh Anandakumar, the rapid-fire pistol medallists in the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sameer Ghulia missed the gold by one point to Yan Chesnel of France in the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old Sameer, who had won the Junior World Championship silver in Cairo last year, led by two points before the last series of five shots.

While the French boy rose to the occasion and had five hits, Sameer could manage only two hits that resulted in him being pushed to the silver by one point.

Three Indian shooters made the final, and Mahesh Anandakumar climbed to the bronze medal

In the team event, Sameer along with Rajkanwar Sandhu and Jatin won the silver, six points behind Korea.

India continued to stay on top of the medals table with six gold, six silver and three bronze medals. Korea was second with five gold, three silver and a bronze.

In the 50-metre rifle 3-position event for junior women, Nupur Kumrawat shot 583 and was unlucky to miss a final berth, as she had 27x and fell short by one inner-10.

The results
25m rapid fire pistol: Junior men: 1. Yan Chesnel (Fra) 27 (576); 2. Sameer Ghulia 26 (577); 3. Mahesh Anandakumar 19 (575); 6. Rajkanwar Sandhu 9 (577); 8. Abhinav Choudhary 571; 13. Jatin 568.
Team: 1. Korea 1728; 2. India (Rajkanwar Sandhu, Sameer Ghulia, Jatin) 1722; 3. France 1712.

READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

READ MORE STORIES

