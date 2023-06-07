Junior World Cup: Ghulia misses gold by one point; Anandakumar wins bronze

Published : Jun 07, 2023 20:45 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Sameer Ghulia, Yan Chesnel, Mahesh Anandakumar, the rapid-fire pistol medallists in the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sameer Ghulia missed the gold by one point to Yan Chesnel of France in the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old Sameer, who had won the Junior World Championship silver in Cairo last year, led by two points before the last series of five shots.

While the French boy rose to the occasion and had five hits, Sameer could manage only two hits that resulted in him being pushed to the silver by one point.

Three Indian shooters made the final, and Mahesh Anandakumar climbed to the bronze medal

In the team event, Sameer along with Rajkanwar Sandhu and Jatin won the silver, six points behind Korea.

India continued to stay on top of the medals table with six gold, six silver and three bronze medals. Korea was second with five gold, three silver and a bronze.

In the 50-metre rifle 3-position event for junior women, Nupur Kumrawat shot 583 and was unlucky to miss a final berth, as she had 27x and fell short by one inner-10.