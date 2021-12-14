National Shooting Championship: Asab wins men's double trap gold

Former national champion Mohammed Asab won the double trap gold with a score of 128 in the 64th National shooting championship that concluded at the New Moti Bagh Gun Club on Tuesday.



After starting with a below par round of 22, Asab stepped it up to shoot 27, 26, 28 and 25 in the next four rounds.



Asab pipped Shaikh Mosin by one point, while Vinay Pratap Singh won the bronze four points ahead of defending champion Sangram Dahiya.



World champion Ankur Mittal, who had won the trap gold earlier, was sixth with 118, the same score shot by his brother Ajay for the fifth spot.

Vinay Pratap Singh won the junior gold, seven points ahead of Shardul Vihan.



The results:



Double trap:



Men: 1. Mohd. Asab 128; 2. Shaikh Mosin 127; 3. Vinay Pratap Singh 123.



Juniors: 1. Vinay Pratap Singh 123; 2. Shardul Vihan 116; 3.

Sehajpreet Singh 112.