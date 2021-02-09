Shooting trials: 15-year-old Shiva Narwal beats Saurabh Chaudhary

Shiva Narwal stressed the abundance of talent in Haryana as the 15-year-old beat Asian Games gold medallist Saurabh Chaudhary to the top position in men’s 10-metre air pistol in the third National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Tuesday.

Qualifying in the third place with 583, one point behind the toppers Saurabh and Ravinder Singh, Shiva fired 10.3 on the last shot to clinch the top spot 0.3 point ahead of Ravinder. Shiva had overcome Saurabh in the shoot-off after being tied on 223.6 before the last two shots.

Shahzar Rizvi, Gaurav Rana, Sarabjot Singh, Vijayveer Sidhu and Vikram Shinde were the others to make the final.

In women’s 25-metre sports pistol, Chinki Yadav prevailed over fellow Olympic quota winners, Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker with consistently smart shooting in the final. Chinki shot 37 to beat Rahi by three points. The qualification topper Manu (582) settled for the third place.

Abhidnya Patil had shot 581 in qualification but eventually finished sixth behind Tejaswani and Neeraj Kaur.

There was an upheaval in men’s air rifle, as Pankaj Kumar beat qualification topper Arjun Babuta by 0.7 point for the top spot.

Olympic quota winner Deepak Kumar finished eighth while World No.1 and Olympic quota winner Divyansh Singh Panwar and Olympian Chain Singh failed to qualify for the final by 0.1 point after an identical score of 627.2.

Equally in women’s rifle 3-position event, Gaayathri Nithyanandam beat qualification topper Sunidhi Chauhan by 1.7 point to top the final.

While Shriyanka Sadangi placed third, Olympic quota winners Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswani Sawant placed fourth and fifth respectively.

The results:

Men:

10m air pistol: 1. Shiva Narwal 244.3 (583); 2. Ravinder Singh 244.0 (584); 3. Saurabh Chaudhary 223.6 (584).

10m air rifle: 1. Pankaj Kumar 250.8 (629.6); 2. Arjun Babuta 250.1 (631.5); 3. Paarth Makhija 229.2 (628.1).

Women:

25m sports pistol: 1. Chinki Yadav 37 (579); 2. Rahi Sarnobat 34 (581); 3. Manu Bhaker 30 (582).

50m rifle 3-position: 1. Gaayathri Nithyanandam 457.7 (1163); 2. Sunidhi Chauhan 456.0 (1170); 3. Shriyanka Sadangi 445.6 (1166).