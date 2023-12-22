MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

National Shooting Trials: Rhythm Sangwan beats Manu Bhaker; Sift Samra tops women’s rifle 3-position

The Asian Games gold medalist and world record holder, Sift, had topped qualification earlier with 595 out of 600, five points better than the second Bhakti Bhaskar, who eventually placed fourth.

Published : Dec 22, 2023 17:09 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Manu Bhaker, topper Rhythm Sangwan and Heena Sidhu in sports pistol in the National shooting trials in Delhi on Friday.
Manu Bhaker, topper Rhythm Sangwan and Heena Sidhu in sports pistol in the National shooting trials in Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Manu Bhaker, topper Rhythm Sangwan and Heena Sidhu in sports pistol in the National shooting trials in Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sift Kaur Samra was in dominant form as she topped the women’s rifle 3-position event yet again with a score of 464.8, beating Olympian Anjum Moudgil by 3.1 points in the national shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range in Tughlakabad, on Friday.

The Asian Games gold medalist and world record holder, Sift, had topped qualification earlier with 595 out of 600, five points better than the second Bhakti Bhaskar, who eventually placed fourth.

Priya was third, ahead of Shreya Saksena, Surabhi Rapole, Ayushi Podder and Mahek Jatana.

In women’s 25-metre sports pistol, Rhythm Sangwan was in top form in the final, as she beat qualification topper and Olympic quota winner Manu Bhaker (590) 35-32.

Olympian Heena Sidhu climbed to the third spot, overtaking Chinki Yadav, TS Divya, Simranpreet Kaur Brar, Abhidnya Patil, and Olympian Annu Raj Singh.

Even though she had qualified for the final in seventh place with a modest score of 578, Rhythm was able to assert herself in a strong field.

In men’s air rifle, Kiran Jadhav topped both the qualification and final with scores of 633.4 and 252.8 respectively. He beat Hriday Hazarika by 2.3 points in the final.

THE RESULTS
10M AIR RIFLE
Men: 1. Kiran Jadhav 252.8 (633.4); 2. Hriday Hazarika 250.5 (629.2); 3. Lagad Saurav Gorakh 2229.4 (629.0).
25M SPORTS PISTOL
Women: 1. Rhythm Sangwan 35 (578); 2. Manu Bhaker 32 (590); 3. Heena Sidhu 27 (586).
50M RIFLE 3-POSITION
Women: 1. Sift Kaur Samra 464.8 (595); 2. Anjum Moudgil 461.7 (588); 3. Priya 448.8 (587).

Related Topics

Sift Kaur Samra /

Shreya Saksena /

Surabhi Rapole /

Ayushi Podder /

Kiran Jadhav

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National Shooting Trials: Rhythm Sangwan beats Manu Bhaker; Sift Samra tops women’s rifle 3-position
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Bajrang Punia to return Padma Shri in protest as close associate of Brij Bhushan wins WFI election
    Team Sportstar
  3. Online abuse of athletes increased at 2023 World Championships
    Reuters
  4. Indian shooting team not to compete in season-opening Cairo World Cup
    PTI
  5. Why camaraderie is key for Troy Cooley’s bowlers in the Indian women’s cricket team
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. Indian shooting team not to compete in season-opening Cairo World Cup
    PTI
  2. National Shooting Trials: Rhythm Sangwan beats Manu Bhaker; Sift Samra tops women’s rifle 3-position
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. India has become a trendsetter in sports shooting, says Anjum Moudgil
    PTI
  4. Shooters Manavjit, Moudgil to make national return in Asian Olympic qualifiers
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. SAI warns air weapons shooters of strict action after grievous injuries to Air Force corporal Pushpender Kumar
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. National Shooting Trials: Rhythm Sangwan beats Manu Bhaker; Sift Samra tops women’s rifle 3-position
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Bajrang Punia to return Padma Shri in protest as close associate of Brij Bhushan wins WFI election
    Team Sportstar
  3. Online abuse of athletes increased at 2023 World Championships
    Reuters
  4. Indian shooting team not to compete in season-opening Cairo World Cup
    PTI
  5. Why camaraderie is key for Troy Cooley’s bowlers in the Indian women’s cricket team
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment