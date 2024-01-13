MagazineBuy Print

Vijayveer Sidhu secures India’s 17th Paris 2024 Olympic quota in shooting

India’s Vijayveer Sidhu confirmed the country’s 17th Paris 2024 Olympic quota by qualifying for the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol final in 4th place at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jakarta on Saturday.

Published : Jan 13, 2024 11:44 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Vijayveer Sidhu in action. (File Photo)
Vijayveer Sidhu in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

Vijayveer Sidhu in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

India’s Vijayveer Sidhu confirmed the country’s 17th Paris 2024 Olympic quota by qualifying for the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol final in 4th place at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Jakarta on Saturday.

He scored 577 and was among the four of the six finalists eligible for the Olympic Games quotas in the event. This is India’s most ever quota secured in a single Olympic Games.

He will compete in the final later in the day.

In the women’s 50m Rifle 3P, Sift Kaur Samra and Ashi Chouksey won the silver and bronze medal.

