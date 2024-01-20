MagazineBuy Print

Raiza Dhillon, Anantjeet Singh secure Paris 2024 Olympic quotas in shooting

India’s Raiza Dhillon secured the country’s 18th Paris 2024 Olympic quota in shooting after she won silver in the women’s skeet final at the Asia Olympic Qualification shotgun tournament on Saturday.

Published : Jan 20, 2024 17:33 IST , Kuwait City

PTI
File Photo of Raiza Dhillon.
File Photo of Raiza Dhillon. | Photo Credit: NRAI
infoIcon

File Photo of Raiza Dhillon. | Photo Credit: NRAI

India’s Raiza Dhillon secured the country’s 18th Paris 2024 Olympic quota in shooting after she won silver in the women’s skeet final at the Asia Olympic Qualification shotgun tournament on Saturday.

In the men’s skeet final, Anantjeet Singh Naruka also bagged the Paris 2024 quota after securing silver. This would be India’s 19th quota at the Paris Olympics

Dhillon, 19, looked to be on top of her game and led the six-women final till it reached the halfway stage, following which the Indian missed two-three targets to cede ground to China’s Jinmei Gao, who won the gold medal by shooting 56 targets in the 60-shot final.

Dhillon finished second with 52 hits.

Both Gao and Dhillon secured a Paris Games quota each for their respective country.

Dhillon’s compatriot Maheshwari Chauhan settled for the bronze with 43, while Ganemat Sekhon, the other Indian shooter in the final, ended in fourth position with 30.

To begin with, Dhillon was on top of the table with six out of six targets. The Indian continued to lead the final with 14 hits, remaining two ahead of Gao.

However, in what was turning out to be an engrossing final, Dhillon then missed two targets as Gao went in lead for the first time in the competition.

Dhillon missed again in the next outing as the Chinese maintained her lead to leave the two Indians -- Dhillon and Chauhan -- to fight for the silver medal. Dhillon prevailed to enter the fight for the gold medal, as Chauhan left her station with bronze.

Dhillon missed twice at the start of gold medal contest, as Gao led by three points to seal the issue in her favour.

Earlier, Sekhon was second in the qualification with a total score of 117, Chauhan was placed third with 115 after prevailing in shoot-off with Qatar’s Al Sharshani Reem, while Dhillon qualified for the final in sixth place, completing the top six lineup.

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
