National Shooting Championship: Rajshree Sancheti wins women’s air rifle gold

Rajshree Sancheti of Delhi won the women’s air rifle gold as she beat Zeena Khitta of Himachal Pradesh by 1.7 point in the 64th National shooting championship in Bhopal on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Rajshree was remarkably consistent with her last six shots and wound up very well with 10.5 and 10.4 to win the competition in a field of 559 shooters.

Qualification topper Shreya Agrawal (631.4) won the bronze as she edged ahead of Aayushi Gupta by a half point.

Olympian and former World No.1 Elavenil Valarivan shot 626.8 for the 12th spot, as she missed the final by 0.6 point. Olympian and world record holder Apurvi Chandela had a below par 98.7 in the fifth series and placed 167th with a total of 617.3. World championship silver medallist Anjum Moudgil shot 623.8 for the 35th place.

READ: National Shooting Championship: Arjun, Arshdeep win mixed air pistol gold

Narmada Nithin won the junior gold for Tamil Nadu as she closed the final with a perfect 10.9. She beat Zeena Khitta by 1.7 point.

In the mixed skeet event in Patiala on Monday, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Areeba Khan won the gold for Uttar Pradesh as they beat Punjab’s Gurjoat Singh and Ganemat Sekhon 4-3 in the shoot-off after the two teams were tied on 34.

At the Dr. Karni Singh Range in Tughlakabad, Vijayveer Sidhu won both the men’s and junior gold with a score of 581 in the 25-metre standard pistol, a non-Olympic event. Interestingly, Sameer and Harsh Gupta also bagged the silver and bronze respectively in both the sections.