National Shooting Championship: Arjun, Arshdeep win mixed air pistol gold

Arjun Singh Cheema and Arshdeep Kaur won the mixed air pistol gold for Punjab as they beat Saurabh Chaudhary and Devanshi Dhama 17-15 in a thriller in the 64th National shooting championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Monday.



While Railways pair of Ruchita Vinerkar and Arjun Das won the bronze beating Tamil Nadu’s Ravi Varma and Shri Nivetha 16-8, Olympians Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma placed sixth in the second stage of qualification, missing the chance to fight for a medal by four points.

Shweta Singh and Amanpreet Singh who had topped the first stage of qualification for ONGC, crashed out in the seventh place in the second stage.



Sarabjot Singh and Rhythm Sangwan won the mixed air pistol junior gold, dominating the final 16-8 against Saurabh Chaudhary and Devanshi Dhama.



The brother-sister Narwal combination, Shiva and Shikha won the youth gold, while Devanshi Dhama managed to win the bronze with Monu Kumar.



The results:



Mixed air pistol: 1. Punjab (Arjun Singh Cheema, Arshdeep Kaur) 17 (385) 568; 2. Uttar Pradesh (Saurabh Chaudhary, Devanshi Dhama) 15 (384) 572; 3. Railways (Ruchita Vinerkar, Arjun Das) 16 (384) 569; 4. Tamil Nadu (Ravi Varma, Shri Nivetha) 8 (383) 566.



Juniors: 1. Haryana (Sarabjot Singh, Rhythm Sangwan) 16 (383) 575; 2. UP (Saurabh Chaudhary, Devanshi Dhama) 8 (385) 573; 3. Telangana (Esha Singh, Kaushik Gopu) 16 (378) 570; 4. Karnataka (Priya, Gursimran Singh) 6 (380) 562.



Youth: 1. Haryana (Shiva Narwal, Shikha Narwal) 16 (383) 575; 2. Maharashtra (Tejas Prakash, Varidhi) 2 (378) 562; 3. UP (Devanshi, Monu Kumar) 16 (376) 561; 4. Gujarat (Manav, Vidhi) 0 (374) 559.