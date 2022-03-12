Shreyasi, Prithviraj miss spot in shotgun World Cup semis

Shreyasi Singh shot 109 and missed the semifinals of women’s trap by three points in the shotgun World Cup in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Saturday.



In men’s trap, Prithviraj Tondaiman shot 114 following rounds of 25, 22, 22, 22, 23, and missed the semifinals by three points.



Oguzhan Tuzun of Turkey sustained his fine performance in qualification into the final and won the men’s gold.



Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova of Slovakia jumped up the fifth place in qualification to clinch the gold, ahead of Silvana Stanco of Italy who was the last to make the eight-member knock-out stage.



The results:



Trap:



Men: 1. Oguzhan Tuzun (Tur) 31 (23) 120; 2. Giovanni Cernogoraz (Cro) 29 (22) 119; 3. Talal Alrashidi (Kuw) 20 (23) 118; 4. James Willett (Aus) 12 (22) 119; 24. Prithviraj Tondaiman 114; 45. Zoravar Singh Sandhu 111; 51. Vivaan Kapoor 111. RPO: Kynan Chenai 103.



Women: 1. Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova (Svk) 31 (20) 114; 2. Silvana Stanco (Ita) 28 (20) 112; 3. Rachel Leighanne Tozier (US) 19 (18) 117; 4. Jessica Rossi (Ita) 10 (18) 115; 18. Shreyasi Singh 109; 36. Rajeshwari Kumari 100.