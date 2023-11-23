MagazineBuy Print

World Cup Finals: Ganemat ends fifth in women’s skeet, Prithviraj fails to qualify

Multiple Olympic gold medalist and World Champion, Kimberly Rhode placed fourth ahead of Ganemat, while Jiang Yiting of China finished sixth.

Published : Nov 23, 2023 19:13 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Ganemat Sekhon qualified on top with 120 out of 125, but eventually ended fifth in women’s skeet.
Ganemat Sekhon qualified on top with 120 out of 125, but eventually ended fifth in women's skeet. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Ganemat Sekhon qualified on top with 120 out of 125, but eventually ended fifth in women’s skeet. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ganemat Sekhon qualified on top with 120 out of 125, but eventually ended fifth in women’s skeet in the World Cup Finals in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Ganemat was on par with Dania Jjo Vizzi, after five rounds of qualification 24, 24, 24, 23 and 25.

In the final, Assem Orynbay of Kazakhstan, who had to win a shoot-off against Sarah Mohammed of Qatar, after being tied on 116 for the last spot, went on to win the gold, beating Chiara Di Marziantonio of Italy 51-50. Vizzi won the bronze.

Multiple Olympic gold medalist and World Champion, Kimberly Rhode placed fourth ahead of Ganemat, while Jiang Yiting of China finished sixth.

In men’s trap, Prithviraj Tondaiman shot 115 and placed 13th, as he missed qualification for the final by four points.

The results
Women’s skeet: 1. Assem Orynbay (Kaz) 51 (116); 2. Chiara Di Marziantonio (Ita) 50 (119); 3. Dania Jo Vizzi (USA) 41 (120); 5. Ganemat Sekhon 23 (120).

