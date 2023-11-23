MagazineBuy Print

Anahat Singh becomes youngest National Champion in squash in 23 years, opponent retires due to injury

The 15-year-old Anahat led 6-4 in the second game after losing the opener 9-11 against Khanna, 12 years her senior, when the latter fell down holding her right knee at the Indian Squash Academy.

Published : Nov 23, 2023 15:37 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi’s Anahat Singh (grey) in action against Delhi’s Tanvi Khanna (blue) in the women’s final of the HCL-79th Senior National squash championship at Nehru Park in Chennai.
Delhi’s Anahat Singh (grey) in action against Delhi’s Tanvi Khanna (blue) in the women’s final of the HCL-79th Senior National squash championship at Nehru Park in Chennai. | Photo Credit: M VEDHAN/THE HINDU
Delhi’s Anahat Singh (grey) in action against Delhi’s Tanvi Khanna (blue) in the women’s final of the HCL-79th Senior National squash championship at Nehru Park in Chennai. | Photo Credit: M VEDHAN/THE HINDU

Anahat Singh became the youngest title-winner at the Senior National Squash Championships in 23 years after her opponent, Tanvi Khanna, was forced to retire midway through the final due to injury.

The 15-year-old Anahat led 6-4 in the second game after losing the opener 9-11 against Khanna, 12 years her senior, when the latter fell down holding her right knee at the Indian Squash Academy. Shortly afterwards, Khanna conceded the match.

READ | Squash’s Olympic dream: Indian players eye glory in Los Angeles 2028 after Asian Games triumph

Joshna Chinappa holds the record for being the youngest champion. She had lifted the first of her record 19 national titles at the age of 14 in 2000.

For Anahat, it was only her second-ever appearance at the tournament. She had lost to Chinappa in last year’s final.

The teenager came into the limelight as the youngest member of the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year. She defeated Jada Ross of St Vincent and the Grenadines in her opening-round match before losing 1-3 to Wales’ Emily Whitlock, the then World No. 19.

Anahat and Khanna both were part of this year’s Asian Games squad where they, along with Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik, won the team bronze. Anahat also clinched bronze in the mixed doubles event with Abhay Singh.

Related Topics

Anahat Singh /

Joshna Chinappa /

Tanvi Khanna /

Senior National Squash Championships

