Anahat Singh becomes youngest National Champion in squash in 23 years, opponent retires due to injury

Anahat Singh became the youngest title-winner at the Senior National Squash Championships in 23 years after her opponent, Tanvi Khanna, was forced to retire midway through the final due to injury.

The 15-year-old Anahat led 6-4 in the second game after losing the opener 9-11 against Khanna, 12 years her senior, when the latter fell down holding her right knee at the Indian Squash Academy. Shortly afterwards, Khanna conceded the match.

Joshna Chinappa holds the record for being the youngest champion. She had lifted the first of her record 19 national titles at the age of 14 in 2000.

For Anahat, it was only her second-ever appearance at the tournament. She had lost to Chinappa in last year’s final.

The teenager came into the limelight as the youngest member of the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year. She defeated Jada Ross of St Vincent and the Grenadines in her opening-round match before losing 1-3 to Wales’ Emily Whitlock, the then World No. 19.

Anahat and Khanna both were part of this year’s Asian Games squad where they, along with Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik, won the team bronze. Anahat also clinched bronze in the mixed doubles event with Abhay Singh.