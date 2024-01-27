Acing the Bopanna way

Rohan Bopanna proved age is just a number when he won the men’s doubles title at the Australian Open with Matthew Ebden at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Saturday.

At 43 years 329 days, he became the oldest man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam doubles title. The duo of Bopanna and Ebden beat Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori. It was also the first major title for the pair.

Bolelli and Vavassori held their own in the opening set and earned their first break point at 5-5, but the Indian-Australian pair rallied to save serve and ran out easy winners in the tiebreak, backed by the crowd.

The second set looked to be headed the same way, going with serve and locked at 5-5, until Vavassori’s serve was broken leaving Ebden to serve for the match.