MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Tendulkar and others congratulate Rohan Bopanna on Australian Open 2024 men’s doubles title

Bopanna, aged 43 years 329 days, is the oldest Grand Slam champion in the Open era. He has been selected for the Padma Shri award. On Monday, he will officially become doubles World No. 1.

Published : Jan 27, 2024 20:11 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rohan Bopanna (left) and Matthew Ebden (right) of Australia pose with the championship trophy after winning the men’s doubles final against Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori of Italy at the Australian Open on Saturday in Melbourne.
India’s Rohan Bopanna (left) and Matthew Ebden (right) of Australia pose with the championship trophy after winning the men’s doubles final against Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori of Italy at the Australian Open on Saturday in Melbourne. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

India’s Rohan Bopanna (left) and Matthew Ebden (right) of Australia pose with the championship trophy after winning the men’s doubles final against Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori of Italy at the Australian Open on Saturday in Melbourne. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Rohan Bopanna’s long wait for a first men’s doubles Grand Slam title ended on Saturday as the Indian, along with Australia’s Matthew Ebden, won the Australian Open in Melbourne.

The duo beat Italy’s Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6(0), 7-5 in the summit clash in the Rod Laver Arena.

Bopanna, aged 43 years 329 days, is the oldest Grand Slam champion in the Open era. He has been selected for the Padma Shri award. On Monday, he will officially become doubles World No. 1.

Neeraj Chopra, reigning world and Olympic champion in men’s javelin throw, legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar and many others congratulated Bopanna on social media.

Here are some of the reactions:

Neeraj Chopra, reigning world and Olympic champion in men’s javelin throw

Former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag

Tennis legend and former World No. 1 Billie Jean King

IOA President PT Usha

Related stories

Related Topics

Rohan Bopanna /

Australian Open 2024 /

Australian Open /

ATP /

Grand Slam /

Matthew Ebden

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 10 Live Score: Paltan takes first big lead; Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas at 9PM - Pro Kabaddi League updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Tendulkar and others congratulate Rohan Bopanna on Australian Open 2024 men’s doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohan Bopanna wins Australian Open men’s doubles title
    Reuters
  4. Indian women’s hockey team defender Deep Grace Ekka announces international retirement
    PTI
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jagadeesan gets into record books as Tamil Nadu amasses giant lead over Chandigarh
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Tendulkar and others congratulate Rohan Bopanna on Australian Open 2024 men’s doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australian Open 2024: China’s Zheng downcast by Sabalenka reality check
    Reuters
  3. Rohan Bopanna wins Australian Open men’s doubles title
    Reuters
  4. Sabalenka hails team after second Australian Open crown
    Reuters
  5. From Air Force to Tennis court: S. Sundaram looks to follow Richards Williams’ way to help Tamil Nadu youngsters
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 10 Live Score: Paltan takes first big lead; Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas at 9PM - Pro Kabaddi League updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Tendulkar and others congratulate Rohan Bopanna on Australian Open 2024 men’s doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohan Bopanna wins Australian Open men’s doubles title
    Reuters
  4. Indian women’s hockey team defender Deep Grace Ekka announces international retirement
    PTI
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jagadeesan gets into record books as Tamil Nadu amasses giant lead over Chandigarh
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment