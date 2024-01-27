Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Tendulkar and others congratulate Rohan Bopanna on Australian Open 2024 men’s doubles title

Rohan Bopanna’s long wait for a first men’s doubles Grand Slam title ended on Saturday as the Indian, along with Australia’s Matthew Ebden, won the Australian Open in Melbourne.

The duo beat Italy’s Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6(0), 7-5 in the summit clash in the Rod Laver Arena.

Bopanna, aged 43 years 329 days, is the oldest Grand Slam champion in the Open era. He has been selected for the Padma Shri award. On Monday, he will officially become doubles World No. 1.

Neeraj Chopra, reigning world and Olympic champion in men’s javelin throw, legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar and many others congratulated Bopanna on social media.

Here are some of the reactions:

Neeraj Chopra, reigning world and Olympic champion in men’s javelin throw

Congratulations @rohanbopanna for winning your maiden #AusOpen Doubles title! An incredible effort of not giving up and pushing your limits on the court every time. 🇮🇳



Wouldn't have been possible without your partner Matthew Ebden and the team behind. 👏 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 27, 2024

Former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar

Your moment can arrive anytime, anywhere. Just ask @rohanbopanna, who at 43, seized it on the grand stage of the @AustralianOpen. Keep training, keep dreaming and be prepared to step up when your time comes. 🏆🕒 🎾#AusOpenpic.twitter.com/WdDGzjfufW — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 27, 2024

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag

What a story. What an inspiration @rohanbopanna .

Congratulations on becoming the #AusOpen Doubles Champion. pic.twitter.com/8NC1NVdboH — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 27, 2024

Tennis legend and former World No. 1 Billie Jean King

Outstanding!



It's never too late to chase your dreams.



Congratulations on making history, @rohanbopanna! https://t.co/emaD7yk5JN — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 27, 2024

IOA President PT Usha