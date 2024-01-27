Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Tendulkar and others congratulate Rohan Bopanna on Australian Open 2024 men’s doubles title

Rohan Bopanna’s long wait for a first men’s doubles Grand Slam title ended on Saturday as the Indian, along with Australia’s Matthew Ebden, won the Australian Open in Melbourne.
The duo beat Italy’s Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6(0), 7-5 in the summit clash in the Rod Laver Arena.
Bopanna, aged 43 years 329 days, is the oldest Grand Slam champion in the Open era. He has been selected for the Padma Shri award. On Monday, he will officially become doubles World No. 1.
Neeraj Chopra, reigning world and Olympic champion in men’s javelin throw, legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar and many others congratulated Bopanna on social media.
