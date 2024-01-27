MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australian Open 2024: China’s Zheng downcast by Sabalenka reality check

Zheng Qinwen admitted it was tough to be patient as she seeks a Grand Slam breakthrough, pledging to work on the mental side of her game after losing Saturday’s Australian Open final.

Published : Jan 27, 2024 18:34 IST , Melbourne - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 27, 2024 China's Qinwen Zheng looks dejected during the trophy ceremony after losing the final against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 27, 2024 China's Qinwen Zheng looks dejected during the trophy ceremony after losing the final against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez | Photo Credit: ELOISA LOPEZ
infoIcon

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 27, 2024 China's Qinwen Zheng looks dejected during the trophy ceremony after losing the final against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez | Photo Credit: ELOISA LOPEZ

China’s Zheng Qinwen said she was bitterly disappointed not to have shown her best tennis as she was blown off the Rod Laver Arena court by Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open final on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, playing her first Grand Slam final and hoping to emulate her childhood hero Li Na’s 2014 triumph at Melbourne Park, showed her best game only fleetingly as Sabalenka retained the title with a crushing 6-3 6-2 win.

“I didn’t play my tennis there,” the 12th seed told reporters.

“Yeah, I mean, she’s obviously aggressive, but I had to hold more of the ball off her, and at the same time be as aggressive as she was.

“And today’s match, I didn’t perform my best. That’s a real pity for me, because I really want to show better than that.”

After being broken in the second game of the match, Zheng had a chance to put the set back on serve immediately only for Sabalenka to rattle off five straight points, saving three break points and holding.

“When I got the chance to break her 40-Love up and I’m not able to make it, that little moment makes the match so different,” she recalled.

“Playing against Sabalenka at this level, if you don’t take these chances the match will get away from you really fast. She’s a really aggressive player. If you let a chance go, it will happen like it did today.”

READ | HIGHLIGHTS- Bopanna becomes oldest Grand Slam champion in Open era, wins men’s doubles title with Ebden

Zheng was voted the WTA’s most improved player last year and had pundits purring over her serve and heavy forehand as she made her way through the soft top half of the draw.

She might take some comfort from the fact that Li, the first Chinese player to win a Grand Slam, was not even playing tennis at the age of 21, having dropped out of the sport to go to university.

Zheng, who will enter the top 10 in the world when the next rankings are issued, said she felt a little positive that she had made the final in her ninth Grand Slam.

Overall, though, the margin of defeat was a chastening reality check at how much more work she needed to do on her game to compete with the best.

“Maybe I have to work more on my tennis, also work more on my mental side, work more on myself to be able to get through this moment,” she added.

“Because if you lose, there must be a reason behind why you lose, and we have to try to figure out why and then come back stronger and better next time.

“I think I can learn more with the loss today, and then I just hope next time I can come back as a better tennis player, and come back stronger.”

Related Topics

Zheng Qinwen /

Aryna Sabalenka /

Australian Open /

Australian Open 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2024: China’s Zheng downcast by Sabalenka reality check
    Reuters
  2. Bopanna-Ebden pair wins Australian Open men’s doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs WI, 2nd Test Day 3: Australia pulls ahead after Hazlewood, Lyon restrict Windies
    Reuters
  4. Australian Open 2024, HIGHLIGHTS: Bopanna becomes oldest Grand Slam champion in Open era, wins men’s doubles title with Ebden
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope’s century “one of the better knocks I’ve ever seen”, says Joe Root
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Australian Open 2024: China’s Zheng downcast by Sabalenka reality check
    Reuters
  2. Bopanna-Ebden pair wins Australian Open men’s doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sabalenka hails team after second Australian Open crown
    Reuters
  4. From Air Force to Tennis court: S. Sundaram looks to follow Richards Williams’ way to help Tamil Nadu youngsters
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. List of Australian Open women’s singles champions in Open era: Sabalenka becomes first player since Azarenka in 2012-13 to defend the title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2024: China’s Zheng downcast by Sabalenka reality check
    Reuters
  2. Bopanna-Ebden pair wins Australian Open men’s doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs WI, 2nd Test Day 3: Australia pulls ahead after Hazlewood, Lyon restrict Windies
    Reuters
  4. Australian Open 2024, HIGHLIGHTS: Bopanna becomes oldest Grand Slam champion in Open era, wins men’s doubles title with Ebden
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope’s century “one of the better knocks I’ve ever seen”, says Joe Root
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment