Australian Open 2024, Live Score: Bopanna-Ebden pair faces Bolelli-Vavassori duo in men’s doubles final

Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the Australian Open 2024 men’s doubles between Indo-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden and the all-Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

Updated : Jan 27, 2024 15:46 IST

FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Matthew Ebden (left) and India’s Rohan Bopanna (right). | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Australian Open 2024 men’s doubles between Indo-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden and the all-Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds in Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park, Melbourne.