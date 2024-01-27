MagazineBuy Print

Australian Open 2024, Live Score: Bopanna-Ebden pair faces Bolelli-Vavassori duo in men’s doubles final

Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the Australian Open 2024 men’s doubles between Indo-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden and the all-Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

Updated : Jan 27, 2024 15:46 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Matthew Ebden (left) and India’s Rohan Bopanna (right).
FILE PHOTO: Australia's Matthew Ebden (left) and India's Rohan Bopanna (right). | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Matthew Ebden (left) and India’s Rohan Bopanna (right). | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Australian Open 2024 men’s doubles between Indo-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden and the all-Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds in Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park, Melbourne.

  • January 27, 2024 15:33
    Sabalenka is the queen in Melbourne yet again!

    Sabalenka defends Australian Open crown, beats Zheng in straight sets in final

    Aryna Sabalenka successfully defended her Australian Open title with a 6-3, 6-2 win over China’s Zheng Qinwen, a first-time Grand Slam finalist, on Saturday.

  • January 27, 2024 15:20
    Route to the final for Bolelli-Vavassori

    1st round: Beat Romain Arneodo (MON) - Sam Weissborn (AUT) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(7)

    2nd round: Beat Nicolas Mahut (FRA) - Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-3

    3rd round: Beat Nikola Cacic (SRB) - Denys Molchanov (UKR) 6-2, 6-2

    Quarterfinals: Beat Kevin Krawietz (GER) - Tim Puetz (GER) 7-5, 6-4

    Semifinals: Beat Yannick Hanfmann (GER) - Dominik Koepfer (GER) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5)

  • January 27, 2024 15:10
    Route to the final for Bopanna-Ebden

    1st round: Beat James Duckworth (AUS) - Marc Polmans (AUS) 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(2)

    2nd round: Beat John Millman (AUS) - Edward Winter (AUS) 6-2, 6-4

    3rd round: Beat Wesley Koohlof (NED) - Nikola Mektic (CRO) 7-6(8), 7-6(4)

    Quarterfinals: Beat Maximo Gonzalez (ARG) - Andres Molteni (ARG) 6-4, 7-6(5)

    Semifinals: Beat Tomas Machac (CZE) - Zhizhen Zhang (CHN) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7)

  • January 27, 2024 15:02
    Where to watch?

    The Australian Open men’s doubles final between Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden and Simone Bolelli-Andrea Vavassori will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

  • January 27, 2024 14:51
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Australian Open 2024 men’s doubles between Indo-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden and the all-Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori. The match will start after the ongoing women’s singles final between Aryna Sabalenka and Zheng Qinwen.

