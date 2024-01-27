- January 27, 2024 15:33Sabalenka is the queen in Melbourne yet again!
- January 27, 2024 15:20Route to the final for Bolelli-Vavassori
1st round: Beat Romain Arneodo (MON) - Sam Weissborn (AUT) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(7)
2nd round: Beat Nicolas Mahut (FRA) - Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-3
3rd round: Beat Nikola Cacic (SRB) - Denys Molchanov (UKR) 6-2, 6-2
Quarterfinals: Beat Kevin Krawietz (GER) - Tim Puetz (GER) 7-5, 6-4
Semifinals: Beat Yannick Hanfmann (GER) - Dominik Koepfer (GER) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5)
- January 27, 2024 15:10Route to the final for Bopanna-Ebden
1st round: Beat James Duckworth (AUS) - Marc Polmans (AUS) 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(2)
2nd round: Beat John Millman (AUS) - Edward Winter (AUS) 6-2, 6-4
3rd round: Beat Wesley Koohlof (NED) - Nikola Mektic (CRO) 7-6(8), 7-6(4)
Quarterfinals: Beat Maximo Gonzalez (ARG) - Andres Molteni (ARG) 6-4, 7-6(5)
Semifinals: Beat Tomas Machac (CZE) - Zhizhen Zhang (CHN) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7)
- January 27, 2024 15:02Where to watch?
The Australian Open men’s doubles final between Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden and Simone Bolelli-Andrea Vavassori will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.
- January 27, 2024 14:51Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Australian Open 2024 men’s doubles between Indo-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden and the all-Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori. The match will start after the ongoing women’s singles final between Aryna Sabalenka and Zheng Qinwen.
Latest on Sportstar
- Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 4 Day 2 Updates: Hyderabad posts massive win vs AP; Jagadeesan smashes triple ton vs Chandigarh; Delhi in trouble, 56/5 vs Uttarakhand
- Australian Open 2024, Live Score: Bopanna-Ebden pair faces Bolelli-Vavassori duo in men’s doubles final
- IND vs ENG Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: England lead crosses 50; Pope completes century; forges partnership with Foakes
- Sabalenka defends Australian Open crown, beats Zheng in straight sets in final
- IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Patient Jadeja masters waiting game to put India ahead
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE