CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Chennai Super Kings will be looking to bounce back from consecutive losses when it takes on high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Here are the predicted XIs for the two sides:

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande.

Bowl 1st: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman

Impact Player Options: Shivam Dube/Mustafizur, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Moeen Ali

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Philip Salt (w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana

Bowl 1st: Philip Salt (w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Player Options: Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi/Varun Chakaravarthy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

CSK vs KKR DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION WICKET KEEPERS Phil Salt BATTERS Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh ALL ROUNDERS Ravindra Jadeja, Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell BOWLERS Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Varun Chakravarthy Team Composition: CSK 6-5 KKR | Credits Left: 6.5

SQUADS

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

KKR: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.