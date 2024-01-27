MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rohan Bopanna wins Australian Open men’s doubles title

Aged 43 years 329 days, Bopanna is the oldest man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam doubles title.

Published : Jan 27, 2024 18:01 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rohan Bopanna and Australia’s Matthew Ebden celebrate with the trophy.
India’s Rohan Bopanna and Australia’s Matthew Ebden celebrate with the trophy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Rohan Bopanna and Australia’s Matthew Ebden celebrate with the trophy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India’s Rohan Bopanna and Australian Matthew Ebden dug deep to win the Australian Open men’s doubles title on Saturday with a 7-6(0), 7-5 victory over Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

The second seeds fell to the ground after overcoming their Italian challengers before bowing to the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena.

Bopanna becomes the oldest male player at 43 to win a Grand Slam title, and the Indian finally tasted success in Australia in his 17th consecutive Open, having lost the mixed doubles final last year and in 2018.

“Age truly really is not even a number for this guy. He’s young at heart, he’s a champion, he’s a warrior. He’s fought hard by my side this whole past year” Ebden said.

Bolelli and Vavassori held their own in the opening set and earned their first break point at 5-5, but the Indian-Australian pair rallied to save serve and ran out easy winners in the tiebreak, backed by the crowd.

The second set looked to be headed the same way, going with serve and locked at 5-5, until Vavassori’s serve was broken leaving Ebden to serve for the match.

“This could not have been possible if I did not have a fantastic Aussie partner by my side,” Bopanna said.

It is the first Major win for the pairing, who lost last year’s US Open final, and Bopanna will be world number one when the rankings are updated on Monday, with Ebden at number two having played three more tournaments during the ranking period.

Ebden won the Australian Open mixed doubles in 2013 and the Wimbledon men’s doubles in 2022 - when he lost in the men’s doubles final in Australia the same year - while Bopanna won the 2017 French Open mixed doubles.

Vavassori was making his first appearance in a Major final, while Bolelli won the men’s doubles title in Australia in 2015.

Related stories

Related Topics

Rohan Bopanna /

Matthew Ebden /

ATP /

Grand Slam /

Australian Open /

Australian Open 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jagadeesan gets into record books as Tamil Nadu amasses giant lead over Chandigarh
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Rohan Bopanna wins Australian Open men’s doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  3. If Alexis doesn’t get you, Felix will: The sibling stars taking the table tennis world by storm
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Day 2: Karnataka on the verge of securing first-innings lead against Tripura
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tiwary, Jaiswal keep Bengal in driving seat against Assam
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Australian Open 2024: China’s Zheng downcast by Sabalenka reality check
    Reuters
  2. Rohan Bopanna wins Australian Open men’s doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sabalenka hails team after second Australian Open crown
    Reuters
  4. From Air Force to Tennis court: S. Sundaram looks to follow Richards Williams’ way to help Tamil Nadu youngsters
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. List of Australian Open women’s singles champions in Open era: Sabalenka becomes first player since Azarenka in 2012-13 to defend the title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jagadeesan gets into record books as Tamil Nadu amasses giant lead over Chandigarh
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Rohan Bopanna wins Australian Open men’s doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  3. If Alexis doesn’t get you, Felix will: The sibling stars taking the table tennis world by storm
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Day 2: Karnataka on the verge of securing first-innings lead against Tripura
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tiwary, Jaiswal keep Bengal in driving seat against Assam
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment