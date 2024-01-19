MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: Nehra expresses regret over not playing enough Test cricket due to injuries

Though Nehra made his international debut with Test cricket in 1999, he only featured in 17 matches in the longest format and played his final Test in 2004.

Published : Jan 19, 2024 19:13 IST , PANJIM - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra speaks during the Sportstar Sports Conclave in Goa on Friday.
Former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra speaks during the Sportstar Sports Conclave in Goa on Friday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra speaks during the Sportstar Sports Conclave in Goa on Friday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra expressed his regret over not playing enough Test cricket during his 18-year-long international career due to persistent injury issues.

“I love Test cricket and I still regret that I didn’t play enough Test cricket because of injuries,” he said during the Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa in Panjim on Friday.

Though Nehra made his international debut with Test cricket in 1999, he only featured in 17 matches in the longest format and played his final Test in 2004.

On the relevance and health of the five-day format in the international calendar, the 44-year-old said that the survival of Test cricket will depend on smart scheduling of ICC’s Future Tours Programme (FTP), while also making a case for the hosting of Test matches in traditional centres such as Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai for increased viewership.

While placing Test cricket on a hallowed pedestal, Nehra also credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) for unearthing talent that would have otherwise gone unnoticed on the domestic circuit.

“Earlier, when there was no IPL, so many people took so many wickets and scored so many runs in First-Class cricket, but they never even played an India ‘A’ game. Now, even 17 and 18-year-old fast bowlers can be spotted even if they haven’t played domestic cricket. Now, when there is a talent, it will come forward,” he explained.

On India’s ICC title drought, Nehra, who was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad, said that teams shouldn’t be judged solely based on the number of ICC trophies they win.

“We can’t be desperate about winning ICC trophies. We have to be patient and the way the team has been playing in the last few years, I don’t think an ICC trophy is very far away. We shouldn’t judge a team based on how many ICC trophies it wins because there is so much other cricket also happening.”

Talking about Virat Kohli, Nehra said that the former India skipper should continue playing as long as he enjoyed the game and hailed the 35-year-old’s fitness.

Nehra, head coach of IPL 2022 winner Gujarat Titans, said he was a firm believer in coaching off the field and beyond the technicalities of the game.

“On the field, when there is practice, you talk about technique and all. I firmly believe that you can teach them off the field. You can discuss life, and I always try and give them suggestions so that they don’t make the mistakes I did,” he said.

Nehra, born in Delhi, revealed that his wife was the primary reason for his move to Goa seven years ago.

“My wife brought me to Goa. I am not a Delhi kind of person, and my wife also grew up outside India. So, after we had kids, we wanted to live in a quieter place with less traffic. She was keen on living in a place that is less hectic and has less pollution,” he explained.

Though Nehra admitted he didn’t keep in touch with local cricket in the State, he contended that the lack of proper infrastructure shouldn’t be an excuse for lagging. “You have to have that desire and you will find a way,” he said.  

Related Topics

Sportstar Conclave /

Ashish Nehra /

Virat Kohli /

Gujarat Titans /

Indian Premier League /

ICC /

Goa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar Conclave highlights Goa’s pursuit of world-class sporting hub status
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: Nehra expresses regret over not playing enough Test cricket due to injuries
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, January 19
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australian Open 2024: Tennis ‘doesn’t really matter’ with Ukrainians dying- Kostyuk
    AFP
  5. LIVE Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal score, Kolkata derby updates, Kalinga Super Cup: Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST, MBSG v EBFC lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Sportstar Conclave

  1. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: Nehra expresses regret over not playing enough Test cricket due to injuries
    Team Sportstar
  2. Goa’s Tourism Minister: Integrating Sports for Multifaceted Development of State
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sportstar Sports Conclave Focus Goa: Levino Dias named Hero Unsung Champion
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sportstar Sports Conclave, Goa 2024: Politics must be kept aside from sport, says state Sports Minister Govind Gaude
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sportstar Sports Conclave Focus Goa: Pearl Fernandes gets ‘Emerging Hero’ award
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar Conclave highlights Goa’s pursuit of world-class sporting hub status
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sportstar Sports Conclave Goa 2024: Nehra expresses regret over not playing enough Test cricket due to injuries
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, January 19
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australian Open 2024: Tennis ‘doesn’t really matter’ with Ukrainians dying- Kostyuk
    AFP
  5. LIVE Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal score, Kolkata derby updates, Kalinga Super Cup: Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST, MBSG v EBFC lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment