FINA Budapest 2022: Germany's Wellbrock wins 5km open water title

German Florian Wellbrock won his first individual title of the 2022 world championships in the men's 5km open water event in Hungary on Monday.

The reigning 10km Olympic champion completed the course in Lake Balaton in 52 minutes and 48.80 seconds to beat Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri by 3.90secs.

Mykhailo Romanchuk won his and Ukraine's second swimming medal of the championships by taking bronze.

It was Wellbrock's third world title after his 10km and 1500m freestyle successes three years ago in Gwangju.

The 24-year-old had already taken silver in the 800m free and 1500m free races in the pool in Budapest last week.

World and Olympic champion Paltrinieri had to settle for his ninth individual world championship medal, adding to his 1500m victory.