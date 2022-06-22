FINA Budapest 2022: Popovici wins 100m freestyle, defending champ Dressel quits World Championship

David Popovici collected his second gold medal of the Swimming World Championships when he won the 100m freestyle on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old Romanian finished with another late surge as he followed up his 200m freestyle victory.

Olympic gold medallist rival Caeleb Dressel won his heat but withdrew from the championships before the final for unspecified health reasons after winning his heat.