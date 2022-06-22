Home Swimming FINA Budapest 2022: Popovici wins 100m freestyle, defending champ Dressel quits World Championship David Popovici, the 17-year-old Romanian, won the event after Caeleb Dressel, withdrew before the final for unspecified health reasons. AFP BUDAPEST 22 June, 2022 22:55 IST This was David Popovici's second gold medal of the event, following up on his win in the 200m freestyle. - REUTERS AFP BUDAPEST 22 June, 2022 22:55 IST David Popovici collected his second gold medal of the Swimming World Championships when he won the 100m freestyle on Wednesday.The 17-year-old Romanian finished with another late surge as he followed up his 200m freestyle victory.RELATED: FINA Budapest 2022: Summer McIntosh sets world junior record at swimming World Championships Olympic gold medallist rival Caeleb Dressel won his heat but withdrew from the championships before the final for unspecified health reasons after winning his heat. Read more stories on Swimming. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :