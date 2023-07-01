MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Ledecky wins 400m free with room to improve at World Championships

Ledecky was still nearly three seconds ahead of runner-up Bella Sims, whose time of 4:03.25 was her best by more than three seconds and made the 18-year-old the seventh-fastest performer in the world this year.

Published : Jul 01, 2023 06:54 IST , Los Angeles - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Katie Ledecky prepares to compete in the women’s 400-metre freestyle final at the US national swimming championships at Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis on June 30, 2023.
Katie Ledecky prepares to compete in the women’s 400-metre freestyle final at the US national swimming championships at Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis on June 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Katie Ledecky prepares to compete in the women's 400-metre freestyle final at the US national swimming championships at Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis on June 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Katie Ledecky easily won the 400m freestyle at the US swimming championships on Friday, but the US great knows she’ll need to do more to challenge for the title at the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, next month.

“It wasn’t great,” Ledecky sighed after clocking 4min 0.45sec to lift the title in Indianapolis, Indiana.

She set a world record of 3:56.46 in winning gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Since then, Australia’s Ariarne Titmus has upset Ledecky for the 2019 world title and out-dueled her in the Tokyo Olympic final in 2021. Titmus lowered the world record and Canadian teen Summer McIntosh lowered it again in March with a time of 3:56.08.

With Titmus having clocked 3:58.47 at the Australian trials this month, Ledecky was clearly dissatisfied with her time but not discouraged.

“So many things to learn from,” said the seven-time Olympic gold medallist and owner of 19 world titles. “So I’ll try to learn as much as I can and be better in a couple of weeks.”

Ledecky, who had opened the week with her fastest 800m free time since 2016, said she felt her rhythm was off from the start. With Fukuoka looming, she said, she’ll focus on “making sure I’m ready to go when I dive in and build throughout the race.”

Ledecky was still nearly three seconds ahead of runner-up Bella Sims, whose time of 4:03.25 was her best by more than three seconds and made the 18-year-old the seventh-fastest performer in the world this year.

Regan Smith grabbed her third title of the week with a victory in the 100m backstroke, clocking the second-fastest time of the year of 57.71 to hold off Katharine Berkoff, who punched her ticket to Fukuoka in 58.02.

“Super-happy with that time,” said Smith, who also won the 200m backstroke and 200m butterfly this week as her training with coach Bob Bowman -- former mentor to Michael Phelps -- pays dividends.

In the men’s 100m back, Hunter Armstrong pulled away on the final lap to beat four-time Olympic gold medallist Ryan Murphy with an impressive time of 52.33sec.

Murphy, who won double backstroke gold at the Rio Games, was second in 52.39.

World record-holder Lilly King rallied from third at the turn to win the 100m breaststroke in 1:04.75 with Lydia Jacoby, gold medallist at the Tokyo Olympics, second in 1:05.16.

Both King and Jacoby had to get past halfway leader Kaitlyn Dobler, who settled for third.

“I had some gas left,” King said. “That was a good feeling. Not taking it out like an idiot is something new for me.”

Nic Fink won the men’s 100m breaststroke in 58.36, second-fastest in the world this season and 84-hundredths ahead of Josh Matheny. David Johnston won the men’s 400m free in 3:45.75 ahead of Kieran Smith.

Related Topics

Katie Ledecky

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
  1. Ledecky wins 400m free with room to improve at World Championships
    AFP
  2. Caeleb Dressel comes up short again at US nationals, finishing 5th in the 100 butterfly
    AP
  3. Smith sizzles in 200m backstroke, Weinstein shocks Ledecky in 200 free
    AFP
  4. Caeleb Dressel qualifies for 50-meter butterfly final at the US national championships
    AP
  5. Katie Ledecky joins an elite club with another dominating performance at the US nationals
    AP
