Singapore to host World Aquatics Championships 2025

World Aquatics on Friday announced Singapore as the host of the World Aquatics Championships, which will take place from 11 July to 3 August 2025.

Six aquatic sports- swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving will be held across 24 days with over 2500 athletes expecting to participate.

Singapore Sports Hub and Sentosa will act as the venue for the event.

Singapore has held numerous top-level sporting events, including World Cups in five of the six aquatic sports and the Junior Swimming Championships in 2015. Singapore also held the inaugural edition of the Summer Youth Olympic Games in 2010, during which swimming and diving competitions took place.

“Today marks a milestone for the highly anticipated World Aquatics Championships – Singapore 2025,” said World Aquatics President Husain Al-Musallam.

“With this announcement and following up on two previous World Aquatics Championships in Asia – Fukuoka in 2023 and Doha in 2024 – the continent’s steadfast commitment and exceptional hosting abilities are on full display, ready to welcome the world’s finest aquatic athletes.”

Mark Chay, President of the Singapore Aquatics, said, “With Singapore’s proud tradition in aquatic sports, our community is thrilled to host the world’s best athletes in July and early August 2025. Singapore offers world-class facilities, a proven track record of hosting high-quality events, and a passion for aquatic sports.”

The competition schedule and dates for the World Aquatics Championships – Singapore 2025, as well as the World Aquatics Masters Championships – Singapore 2025, will be announced at a later date.