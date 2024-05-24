MagazineBuy Print

Swimming: Australia breaststroker Hodges retires with ‘hips of 60-year-old’

The Queenslander had hoped to swim one last Games with Australia’s “Dolphins” in Paris but decided not to risk her quality of life and nursing career after multiple hip surgeries.

Published : May 24, 2024 08:55 IST , Melbourne - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Bronze medallist Australia’s Chelsea Hodges celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony after the Commonwealth Games.
FILE PHOTO: Bronze medallist Australia’s Chelsea Hodges celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony after the Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: STOYAN NENOV/ REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bronze medallist Australia’s Chelsea Hodges celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony after the Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: STOYAN NENOV/ REUTERS

Australian swimmer Chelsea Hodges, who helped the nation claim the women’s 4x100 metres medley relay gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, has retired from international swimming at the age of 22 after struggling with injuries.

Hodges swam the breaststroke leg of the medley relay final in Tokyo as Australia pipped the United States for the title.

The Queenslander had hoped to swim one last Games with Australia’s “Dolphins” in Paris but decided not to risk her quality of life and nursing career after multiple hip surgeries.

“I had my first hip operation at 15 ... and another one last year. I actually have the hips of a 60-year-old,” she said in a Swimming Australia statement on Friday.

“I wanted one last chance at the Games but after six cortisone injections, I had to make a decision on my future.

“I know this decision means I can continue working in my career as a nurse, where I am on my feet all day.

“And hopefully, all things going to plan, run on the beach with my kids. I’ll still be cheering on the Dolphins in Paris and can’t wait to see how the team goes.”

ALSO READ: Summer McIntosh lowers her own world record in 400 IM at Canadian Olympic trials

Hodges’s retirement two weeks out from national Olympic trials leaves swimming power Australia without their third-fastest 100m breaststroker of all time (one minute and 5.99 seconds).

Only the retired duo of Leisel Jones and Sarah Katsoulis posted quicker times.

With Hodges battling fitness problems since Tokyo, Australia have struggled for depth in women’s breaststroke.

In February, Abbey Harkin swam the breaststroke leg in a modest 1:07.21 as Australia beat a weak field for the 4x100m medley relay title at the World Championships in Doha.

However, the Australians were a distant second behind the powerful U.S. team at last year’s World Championships in Fukuoka, where American Lilly King’s breaststroke split of 1:04.93 was two seconds quicker than Harkin’s.

Related Topics

Tokyo Olympics /

Lilly King /

Australia

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

