WADA lifts sanctions against Tunisia anti-doping agency

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced on Wednesday the reinstatement of Tunisia’s national anti-doping organization two weeks after imposing sanctions that sparked turmoil in the country.

Published : May 15, 2024 22:23 IST , Montreal - 2 MINS READ

AFP
WADA announced on Wednesday the reinstatement of Tunisia's national anti-doping organization two weeks after imposing sanctions. (File Photo)
Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

WADA announced on Wednesday the reinstatement of Tunisia’s national anti-doping organization two weeks after imposing sanctions. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced on Wednesday the reinstatement of Tunisia’s national anti-doping organization two weeks after imposing sanctions that sparked turmoil in the country.

Montreal-based WADA said it “received confirmation that a required governmental decree had entered into force” and that the Tunisian National Anti-Doping Organization (ANAD) had “successfully met its obligations to regain compliance” by bringing its national rules in line with the world anti-doping code.

Following a vote of WADA’s executive committee, ANAD was removed from the agency’s non-compliance list, with immediate effect.

ANAD had been sanctioned earlier in May over its failure to fully implement the latest version of the code released in 2021 within its legal system.

The sanctions had barred Tunisia from hosting major sporting events and from flying its flag at sporting events, including at the upcoming Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games in July and August.

READ | WADA to hold extraordinary meeting in Chinese swimmers case

Its youth and sports ministry promised swift corrective actions.

In the meantime, however, the covering of the Tunisian flag at a swim meet in Tunis provoked an outraged reaction from the country’s president, Kais Saied.

The heads of Tunisia’s swimming federation and ANAD were arrested on Saturday. After an investigation, seven other officials were summoned Monday to the Ben Arous court.

The charges include “attack on the flag of Tunisia,” “formation of an organised group to commit attacks and cause disorder,” and “plot against the internal security” of the state, spokesperson Mohamed Sadok Jouini said.

The nation’s swimming federation board was also dissolved and the ANAD chief and a sports official based in Ben Arous near Tunis were dismissed.

WADA

