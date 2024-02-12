MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Aquatics Championships 2024: Fink wins 100m breaststroke title as Peaty takes bronze

Fink, a silver and bronze medallist at the past two editions, won in 58.57 seconds, with Italy’s 2022 world champion Nicolo Martinenghi taking silver, 0.27sec adrift.

Published : Feb 12, 2024 22:47 IST , Doha, Qatar - 1 MIN READ

AFP
(L-R) Silver Medalist, Nicolo Martinenghi of Team Italy, Gold Medalist, Nic Fink of Team United States, and Bronze Medalist, Adam Peaty of Team Great Britain pose with their medals during the Medal Ceremony after the Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final on day eleven of the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships.
(L-R) Silver Medalist, Nicolo Martinenghi of Team Italy, Gold Medalist, Nic Fink of Team United States, and Bronze Medalist, Adam Peaty of Team Great Britain pose with their medals during the Medal Ceremony after the Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final on day eleven of the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

(L-R) Silver Medalist, Nicolo Martinenghi of Team Italy, Gold Medalist, Nic Fink of Team United States, and Bronze Medalist, Adam Peaty of Team Great Britain pose with their medals during the Medal Ceremony after the Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final on day eleven of the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

US swimmer Nic Fink claimed gold in the men’s 100m breaststroke as British star Adam Peaty had to settle for bronze on his world championships return in Doha on Monday.

Fink, a silver and bronze medallist at the past two editions, won in 58.57 seconds, with Italy’s 2022 world champion Nicolo Martinenghi taking silver, 0.27sec adrift.

Double Olympic champion and world record holder Peaty rounded out the podium, clocking 59.10sec.

ALSO READ: New Chinese teen swim star Pan crashes out of 200m heats

The 29-year-old is appearing at the world championships for the first time since 2019. He took time out of the sport last year to concentrate on his mental health.

In Peaty’s absence, China’s Qin Haiyang swept the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke events in Fukuoka, Japan last year, emerging as a serious threat to Peaty at the Paris Olympics.

The 24-year-old Qin did not travel to Qatar for these world championships.

Related Topics

Nic Fink /

Adam Peaty

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Aquatics Championships 2024: Fink wins 100m breaststroke title as Peaty takes bronze
    AFP
  2. Indian shooters begin Granada 10m World Cup with two junior golds
    PTI
  3. IND vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed stopped at Hirasar airport over visa issue
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Bengaluru Open 2024: Ramkumar saves match points, reaches second round
    N. Sudarshan
  5. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal looks to find form against struggling Mumbai City FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Swimming

  1. World Aquatics Championships 2024: Fink wins 100m breaststroke title as Peaty takes bronze
    AFP
  2. New Chinese teen swim star Pan crashes out of 200m heats
    AFP
  3. Swimming: Peaty happy to not be favourite for ‘three-peat’ at Paris
    Reuters
  4. China’s Pan sets 100 metres freestyle world record at World Championships
    Reuters
  5. Swimming: Beijing to host 2029 World Championships
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Aquatics Championships 2024: Fink wins 100m breaststroke title as Peaty takes bronze
    AFP
  2. Indian shooters begin Granada 10m World Cup with two junior golds
    PTI
  3. IND vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed stopped at Hirasar airport over visa issue
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Bengaluru Open 2024: Ramkumar saves match points, reaches second round
    N. Sudarshan
  5. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal looks to find form against struggling Mumbai City FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment