World Aquatics Championships 2024: Fink wins 100m breaststroke title as Peaty takes bronze

US swimmer Nic Fink claimed gold in the men’s 100m breaststroke as British star Adam Peaty had to settle for bronze on his world championships return in Doha on Monday.

Fink, a silver and bronze medallist at the past two editions, won in 58.57 seconds, with Italy’s 2022 world champion Nicolo Martinenghi taking silver, 0.27sec adrift.

Double Olympic champion and world record holder Peaty rounded out the podium, clocking 59.10sec.

The 29-year-old is appearing at the world championships for the first time since 2019. He took time out of the sport last year to concentrate on his mental health.

In Peaty’s absence, China’s Qin Haiyang swept the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke events in Fukuoka, Japan last year, emerging as a serious threat to Peaty at the Paris Olympics.

The 24-year-old Qin did not travel to Qatar for these world championships.