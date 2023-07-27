Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Manush shocks Quadri, Puneri Paltan defeats U Mumba to reach semifinals

Buckling down under pressure is a sporting cliche that even the best of the athletes have to deal with. The same was on display on Thursday night as U Mumba TT’s overseas duo wilted under pressure against its Puneri Paltan TT opponents who upped the ante when their team required it the most.

As a result, Puneri Paltan - thanks to a superlative display by southpaw Manush Shah and Hana Matelova - overcame its fancied opponent to win the Maharashtra Derby and enter the Ultimate Table Tennis semifinal by winning the virtual quarterfinal with a 10-5 win in the last league game of the fourth season.

In a must-win affair, U Mumba - with the highest-ranked singles players in the world in men’s and women’s, respectively as its star attraction - entered the game as a favourite.

But bespectacled Manush, using unusual angles primarily with his forehand top-spin, continued his sensational run to surprise World No. 17 Aruna Quadri to start the evening on a high for the Paltan.

Riding high on confidence and an army of schoolkids who cheered for the home team, Hana then stunned Lily Zhang in a battle of rallies to put Paltan 4-2 ahead.

When the duo combined to win the mixed doubles, the fate was all but sealed with Omar Assar, Pune’s main singles player, yet to take to the table. And Assar sealed the deal in the fourth tie despite conceding a game to Manav Thakkar.