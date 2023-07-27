MagazineBuy Print

Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Manush shocks Quadri, Puneri Paltan defeats U Mumba to reach semifinals

Puneri Paltan overcame U Mumbai 10-5 in Maharashtra Derby and entered the Ultimate Table Tennis semifinal by winning the virtual quarterfinal in the last league game of the fourth season.

Published : Jul 27, 2023 22:16 IST , PUNE - 1 MIN READ

Amol Karhadkar
Puneri Paltan’s Manush Shah in action against U Mumba’s Aruna Quadrid in the Ultimate Table Tennis in Pune on Thursday.
Puneri Paltan’s Manush Shah in action against U Mumba’s Aruna Quadrid in the Ultimate Table Tennis in Pune on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Puneri Paltan's Manush Shah in action against U Mumba's Aruna Quadrid in the Ultimate Table Tennis in Pune on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Buckling down under pressure is a sporting cliche that even the best of the athletes have to deal with. The same was on display on Thursday night as U Mumba TT’s overseas duo wilted under pressure against its Puneri Paltan TT opponents who upped the ante when their team required it the most.

As a result, Puneri Paltan - thanks to a superlative display by southpaw Manush Shah and Hana Matelova - overcame its fancied opponent to win the Maharashtra Derby and enter the Ultimate Table Tennis semifinal by winning the virtual quarterfinal with a 10-5 win in the last league game of the fourth season.

In a must-win affair, U Mumba - with the highest-ranked singles players in the world in men’s and women’s, respectively as its star attraction - entered the game as a favourite.

But bespectacled Manush, using unusual angles primarily with his forehand top-spin, continued his sensational run to surprise World No. 17 Aruna Quadri to start the evening on a high for the Paltan.

Riding high on confidence and an army of schoolkids who cheered for the home team, Hana then stunned Lily Zhang in a battle of rallies to put Paltan 4-2 ahead.

When the duo combined to win the mixed doubles, the fate was all but sealed with Omar Assar, Pune’s main singles player, yet to take to the table. And Assar sealed the deal in the fourth tie despite conceding a game to Manav Thakkar.

RESULT
U Mumba TT lost to Puneri Paltan TT 5-10 (Quadri Aruna lost to Manush Shah 7-11, 11-8, 8-11; Lily Zhang lost to Hana Matelova 11-7, 10-11, 8-11; Manav Thakkar & Lily lost to Manush & Hana 8-11, 11-4, 5-11; Manav Thakkar lost to Omar Assar 11-8, 8-11, 5-11; Diya Chitale lost to Archana Kamath 11-8, 10-11, 5-11).
FINAL LEAGUE STANDINGS
Dabang Delhi TTC 43 points (5 ties); Chennai Lions 42 (5); Puneri Paltan TT 38 (5); Goa Challengers 36 (5); Bengaluru Smashers 35 (5); U Mumba TT 33 (5).
SEMIFINAL LINEUP
Dabang Delhi TTC vs Goa Challengers (Friday); U Mumba TT vs Puneri Paltan TT (7.30pm).

