World Table Tennis Championships: Sathiyan enters round of 32

India's G Sathiyan progressed to the men's singles third round at the World Table Tennis Championships with a 4-0 win over Russia's Vladimir Sidorenko.

The world number 37 from India defeated his 179th-ranked opponent 11-9, 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 in the round of 64. Sathiyan next faces world number 17, Aruna Quadri of Nigeria, in the round of 32.

India's top-ranked player, world number 30 Sharath Kamal, had suffered a disappointing opening round loss on Tuesday.

However, Sharath can still make an impact in the men's doubles alongside Sathiyan and mixed doubles alongside Archana Kamath.

Sharath and Archana entered the round of 32 with a 3-0 win over Algeria's Sami Kherouf and Katia Kessaci.

Sathiyan and Manika Batra got a first-round bye and play their round of 32 mixed doubles match against Puerto Rico's Adriana Diaz and Brian Afanador.

Manika and Archana have got a first-round bye in women's doubles.