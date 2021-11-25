Busan to host 2024 World Table Tennis Championships

The 2024 World Table Tennis Championships will be held in Busan, South Korea, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) said, four years after the city missed out on hosting the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament will be staged in South Korea for the first time after Busan beat Buenos Aires in a vote by members of the ITTF in Houston, Texas, where this year's Championships are currently being held.

The 2020 edition was originally scheduled for March 22-29 in Busan but was pushed back multiple times before being cancelled.

"I wish to thank all associations of the ITTF for their tremendous support for Busan," said Ryu Seung-min, president of the Korea Table Tennis Association and a member of the International Olympic Committee.

"We will make it a competition centred on players and spectators. We also intend to create a knowledge transfer program during the competition to share our experiences and knowledge with other member associations."

The 2022 Championships will be staged in Chengdu, China, while Durban, South Africa will host the 2023 edition.