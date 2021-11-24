More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis World Table Tennis Championships: Sathiyan, Ayhika reach second round The mixed doubles duo of Sharath Kamal and Archana Kamath entered the second round with a 11-7, 11-6, 11-6 win over the Algerian team comprising Sami Kherouf and Katia Kessaci. Team Sportstar Houston 24 November, 2021 18:00 IST FILE PHOTO: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of India during Tokyo 2020. - AP Team Sportstar Houston 24 November, 2021 18:00 IST India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Ayhika Mukherjee were the lone men's and women's singles players to enter the second round of the World Table Tennis Championships on Tuesday.The mixed doubles duo of Sharath Kamal and Archana Kamath entered the second round with a 11-7, 11-6, 11-6 win over the Algerian team comprising Sami Kherouf and Katia Kessaci.India's top players Sharath and Manika Batra bowed out in the singles first round.READ | Indian paddlers set for World Table Tennis challenge The results (first round):Men: Singles: Cedric Nuytinck (Bel) bt Sharath Kamal 9-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-7, 11-9; G. Sathiyan bt Yaroslav Zhmudenko (Ukr) 11-2, 11-9, 11-, 11-3; Bode Abiodun (Ngr) bt A. Amalraj 11-6, 5-11, 5-11, 11-8, 10-12, 11-9, 11-6; Benedikt Duda (Ger) bt Harmeet Desai 11-9, 11--7, 11-7, 11-4. Women: Singles: Bruna Takahashi (Bra) bt Manika Batra 5-11, 13-15; 11-8, 11-4. 11-6, 4-11, 11-7; Ayhika Mukherjee bt Farah Abdel-Aziz (Egy) 11-7, 14-16, 8-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-6; Choi Hyojoo (Kor) bt Sutirtha Mukherjee 8-11, 11-4, 11-5, 11-0, 11-4; Saki Shibata (Jpn) bt Madhurika Patkar 11-7, 11-4, 11-3, 11-8. Mixed doubles: Sharath Kamal & Archana Kamath bt Sami Kherouf & Katia Kessaci (Alg) 11-7, 11-6, 11-6. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :