World Table Tennis Championships: Sathiyan, Ayhika reach second round

India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Ayhika Mukherjee were the lone men's and women's singles players to enter the second round of the World Table Tennis Championships on Tuesday.

The mixed doubles duo of Sharath Kamal and Archana Kamath entered the second round with a 11-7, 11-6, 11-6 win over the Algerian team comprising Sami Kherouf and Katia Kessaci.



India's top players Sharath and Manika Batra bowed out in the singles first round.

