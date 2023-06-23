MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Rublev takes revenge on Hanfmann in Halle

Hanfmann had led 5/3 in the tiebreak but was unable to push on and repeat his last-16 win on the Rome clay on the eve of the French Open.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 07:11 IST , Halle Westfalen, Germany - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Andrey Rublev is in action during his round of 16 match against Yannick Hanfmann at the Halle Open at OWL Arena, Halle, Germany, on June 22, 2023.
Andrey Rublev is in action during his round of 16 match against Yannick Hanfmann at the Halle Open at OWL Arena, Halle, Germany, on June 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: Edith Geuppert/REUTERS
Andrey Rublev is in action during his round of 16 match against Yannick Hanfmann at the Halle Open at OWL Arena, Halle, Germany, on June 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: Edith Geuppert/REUTERS

World number seven Andrey Rublev pulled off a straight sets win over Yannick Hanfmann to reach the Halle grass-court quarterfinals on Thursday, avenging a shock defeat to the German in Rome last month.

Rublev, the runner-up in 2021, came through against his 53rd-ranked rival 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.

Hanfmann had led 5/3 in the tiebreak but was unable to push on and repeat his last-16 win on the Rome clay on the eve of the French Open.

“The important thing was I was able to win against a tough player like Yannick,” said Rublev.

“The last time he beat me and he’s playing better and better. Especially on grass, he’s even tougher to play against because he has such a good serve and a good game at the net.”

Rublev will be playing in his sixth quarter-final of the season on Friday when he faces Tallon Griekspoor.

Dutchman Griekspoor, who was the champion on grass at ‘s-Hertogenbosch last weekend, defeated defending champion Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (10/8).

Hurkacz had beaten Griekspoor in a five-set second round marathon at the French Open recently.

Despite winning 13 titles, Rublev has yet to capture a grass-court crown.

Jannik Sinner came out on top in an all-Italian clash against Lorenzo Sonego to reach the quarter-finals.

Sinner, ranked at nine in the world, saved all eight break points he faced to clinch a tough 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4 second-round triumph.

“It was a tough match for sure. He had a lot of chances,” said Sinner after reaching his ninth quarter-final of the year.

“I made a couple of mistakes in the tie-break but that can happen. On grass courts it’s never easy, and the way I reacted, especially mentally, I guess I did a good job. Obviously playing against him is never easy.”

Sinner will next face Alexander Bublik who reached the quarter-finals with a 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 victory against Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.

Bublik hit 43 winners, including 23 aces as he reached his second quarter-final of the season.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
