Tennis Tennis Kontaveit stretches run to win St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy Anett Kontaveit overcame Maria Sakkari 5-7, 7-6 (4), 7-5 in the final of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Sunday for her fourth straight indoor title. AP 13 February, 2022 22:56 IST It was the Kontaveit's 20th consecutive indoor win, which includes her runs to titles at Ostrava, Moscow and Cluj-Napoca at the end of last season. The second-seeded Kontaveit needed nearly three hours to beat top-seeded Sakkari, recovering from being a break down in the second and third sets to claim her sixth singles title overall.ALSO READ | Auger-Aliassime beats top-seeded Tsitsipas to win first title