Kontaveit stretches run to win St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy

Anett Kontaveit overcame Maria Sakkari 5-7, 7-6 (4), 7-5 in the final of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Sunday for her fourth straight indoor title.

The second-seeded Kontaveit needed nearly three hours to beat top-seeded Sakkari, recovering from being a break down in the second and third sets to claim her sixth singles title overall.

It was the Estonian player’s 20th consecutive indoor win, which includes her runs to titles at Ostrava, Moscow and Cluj-Napoca at the end of last season.