Tennis Sania Mirza bids adieu to Australia Open with quarterfinal loss in mixed doubles Mirza, partnering American Rajeev Ram, lost the match 4-6, 6-7 to wildcard entries Fourlis and Kubler in one hour 30 minutes. PTI Melbourne 25 January, 2022 12:45 IST India's Sania Mirza (L) with partner Rajeev Ram of the US during the mixed doubles quarterfinal match on day nine of the Australian Open. - AFP PTI Melbourne 25 January, 2022 12:45 IST Trailblazing India tennis star Sania Mirza's swansong appearance at the Australian Open ended with a quarterfinal loss to local pair Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles event on Tuesday.Mirza, partnering American Rajeev Ram, lost the match 4-6, 6-7 to wildcard entries Fourlis and Kubler in one hour 30 minutes.The 35-year-old Mirza is India's most accomplished woman tennis player, having won six Grand Slam titles, including three mixed doubles trophies.She was aiming to add a second Australian Open mixed doubles title to her kitty after making a first round exit in the women's doubles event last week.READ | Djokovic could play in France under latest vaccine rules The Melbourne Park has been a happy hunting ground for Mirza, who recently announced she will retire at the end of this season. Two of her six Grand Slam titles have come at the Australian Open.Apart from winning the mixed doubles title in 2009 with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi, Mirza also collected the women's doubles trophy alongside Swiss great Martina Hingis in 2016, which was also her last Grand Slam win.With Mirza's defeat, the Indian challenge also came to an end in the fist Slam of the year.