Tennis

Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula reach Miami Open third round

After her victory, Gauff, coming off a quarterfinals appearance at Indian Wells, said in a television interview that it wasn’t her best outing, despite converting five of her nine break points.

AP
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla 24 March, 2023 09:22 IST
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla 24 March, 2023 09:22 IST
Coco Gauff of the United States.

Coco Gauff of the United States. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

After her victory, Gauff, coming off a quarterfinals appearance at Indian Wells, said in a television interview that it wasn’t her best outing, despite converting five of her nine break points.

Sixth-seeded Coco Gauff opened her 2023 Miami Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Rebecca Marino on Thursday and advanced to the third round where she will face 27th-seeded Anastasia Potapova.

After her victory, Gauff, coming off a quarterfinals appearance at Indian Wells, said in a television interview that it wasn’t her best outing, despite converting five of her nine break points.

“It was a shaky performances honestly,” Gauff said. “I knew it wasn’t going to be a straight forward match, even if I was up a break sometimes.”

Also Read
Murray says Alcaraz can play at the top for as long as he wants

Gauff came back from a break down twice in the second set to claim her second career win versus Marino. Gauff defeated Marino in the first round at Roland Garros in 2022.

Gauff said she was a bit nervous playing in her hometown — she’s a native of Delray Beach, Florida, a small city about 40 miles north of Hard Rock Stadium, where the tournament is played. Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat was among those in attendance Thursday.

“Jimmy Butler is here so I was a little bit nervous when I saw him,” Gauff said with a laugh in her post-match interview. “Playing home is something I look forward to, but it’s also a little bit of extra pressure because everyone wants you to do well here.”

Gauff’s doubles teammate, world No. 3 Jessica Pegula beat Katherine Sebov 6-3, 6-1 and advanced to the third round. She will face fellow American and No. 30 Danielle Collins next. Collins defeated Viktoriya Tomova on Thursday.

Pegula made the Miami Open semifinals in 2022 and is among the favorites to win the tournament this year after No. 1-ranked and defending champion Iga Swiatek pulled out of the tournament because of a rib injury.

No. 21 Paula Badosa won 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-2 against Laura Siegemund in a match that lasted two hours and 51 minutes. Badosa will face either Elena Rybakina, who defeated Badosa en route to the Indian Wells title, or Anna Kalinskaya.

Badosa hit with a ball kid during the match to stay warm after Siegemund called for a medical timeout and left the court for treatment, which took nearly 15 minutes.

No. 14-seeded Victoria Azarenka beat Camila Giorgi 6-3, 6-1 to reach the third round, where she will face No. 20 Magda Linette.

Azarenka has the second-most career wins at the Miami Open among active women with 38. The mark trails only Venus Williams, who has 67. The 33-year-old Azarenka won the tournament in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

In other action, Elise Mertens eliminated No. 8 seed Daria Kasatkina 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to advance and face No. 29 Petra Martic next; No. 23 Qinwen Zheng picked up a 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 win over Irina-Camelia Begu; and No. 13 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia defeated Tereza Martincová 7-6 (4), 0-6, 6-0.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us