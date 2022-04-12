Tennis Tennis Djokovic knocked out in opening match at Monte Carlo Djokovic lost 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 to 46th-ranked Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round after dropping his serve eight times. AFP 12 April, 2022 22:12 IST Serbia's Novak Djokovic acknowledges spectators as he walks off the court after losing his second round match against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Monte Carlo Masters. - REUTERS AFP 12 April, 2022 22:12 IST Novak Djokovic crashed out in his opening match at the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday as the world number one played in just his second tournament of the year following his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19.Djokovic lost 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 to 46th-ranked Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round after dropping his serve eight times.READ: Nadal skips Barcelona Open, return date still uncertainThe Serb's only other appearance in 2022 was in Dubai in February where he played just three matches. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :