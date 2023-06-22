MagazineBuy Print

Donna Vekic upsets Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina at the Berlin Open

Vekic faced only two break points and saved them both. It was Rybakina’s second match since withdrawing ahead of her third-round match at the French Open.

Published : Jun 22, 2023 07:34 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Donna Vekic plays a forehand against Bernarda Pera during the Women's Singles Second Round match at the French Open at Roland Garros on June 1, 2023. 
FILE PHOTO: Donna Vekic plays a forehand against Bernarda Pera during the Women’s Singles Second Round match at the French Open at Roland Garros on June 1, 2023.  | Photo Credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Donna Vekic plays a forehand against Bernarda Pera during the Women’s Singles Second Round match at the French Open at Roland Garros on June 1, 2023.  | Photo Credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina’s preparations for the grass-court Grand Slam hit a snag Wednesday when she lost to Donna Vekic 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-4 in the second round of the Berlin Open.

Vekic faced only two break points and saved them both. It was Rybakina’s second match, after beating qualifier Polina Kudermetova on Tuesday, since withdrawing ahead of her third-round match at the French Open when a virus left her with breathing difficulties.

Also Read | Wimbledon champion Rybakina upset by Vekic in Berlin

“I stayed in the moment. I was just trying to play the next point, the next game,” Vekic said. “I was like ‘Just stay with her. The chances will come.’”

Vekic’s next opponent will be Elina Avanesyan, who lost in qualifying but then got a main-draw spot as a lucky after another player withdrew.

Caroline Garcia beat qualifier Jaimee Fourlis 6-3, 6-2 and will next play former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

“The best practice is to play matches so obviously I feel more confident in my movement,” the third-seeded Garcia said of adapting to grass after clay tournaments. “Today, I had a good time on Center Court. I really enjoyed it.”

Also Read | Wimbledon line judges’ future uncertain as Grand Slam embraces AI

Kvitova eased to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Nadia Podoroska in their second-round match which lasted 49 minutes.

Maria Sakkari beat Alizé Cornet 6-4, 6-2 in the first round after a health issue affected her French opponent. Cornet was trailing 4-1 in the first set when she complained of feeling unwell and had her blood pressure checked before continuing.

Sakkari will next face Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who upset Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 6-4 in a match that had been suspended overnight.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
