French Open 2020: German duo Krawietz and Mies retain doubles title

German duo Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies retained their French Open doubles crown as they beat Croatian Mate Pavic and Brazilian Bruno Soares 6-3 7-5 on Saturday

A year after becoming the first all-German team to capture a Grand Slam men's doubles trophy in the professional era, they again shone on the Parisian clay, winning in 89 minutes.

The eighth seeds were clinical against the U.S. Open champions, breaking once in each set for victory and become only the fourth team to win back-to-back French Open titles.

@AndreasMies & @KrawietzKevin#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/kolRaqpPih — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 10, 2020

It has been a remarkable year for the two Germans, not least because of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the suspension of the ATP Tour for six months, depriving them of an income.

Swiatek wins French Open, first Pole to win Grand Slam singles title

During the shutdown Mies helped deliver fruit to at-risk communities through his association with the Special Olympics while his partner stacked supermarket shelves in Munich.

"It's hard to describe what's going through our heads right now," 30-year-old Mies told reporters.

"It's unbelievable. I think this achievement is even bigger than winning last year. I think to win a Grand Slam title is always big, but to defend it is even more difficult."