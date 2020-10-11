Tennis Tennis French Open 2020: German duo Krawietz and Mies retain doubles title German duo Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies retained the French Open doubles crown as they became only the fourth team to win back-to-back titles. Reuters 11 October, 2020 08:03 IST Kevin Krawietz (L) and Andreas Mies of Germany kiss the winners trophy following victory in their Men's Doubles Final on Court Philippe-Chatrier against Mate Pavic of Croatia and Bruno Soares of Brazil - Getty Images Reuters 11 October, 2020 08:03 IST German duo Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies retained their French Open doubles crown as they beat Croatian Mate Pavic and Brazilian Bruno Soares 6-3 7-5 on SaturdayA year after becoming the first all-German team to capture a Grand Slam men's doubles trophy in the professional era, they again shone on the Parisian clay, winning in 89 minutes.The eighth seeds were clinical against the U.S. Open champions, breaking once in each set for victory and become only the fourth team to win back-to-back French Open titles. @AndreasMies & @KrawietzKevin#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/kolRaqpPih— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 10, 2020 It has been a remarkable year for the two Germans, not least because of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the suspension of the ATP Tour for six months, depriving them of an income. Swiatek wins French Open, first Pole to win Grand Slam singles title During the shutdown Mies helped deliver fruit to at-risk communities through his association with the Special Olympics while his partner stacked supermarket shelves in Munich."It's hard to describe what's going through our heads right now," 30-year-old Mies told reporters."It's unbelievable. I think this achievement is even bigger than winning last year. I think to win a Grand Slam title is always big, but to defend it is even more difficult." Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos