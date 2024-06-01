MagazineBuy Print

French Open 2024: Rybakina beats Mertens to reach last 16

Fourth seed Rybakina goes on to play either Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, seeded 15th or Ana Bogdan of Romania.

Published : Jun 01, 2024 17:06 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Elena Rybakina plays a backhand against Elise Mertens in the Women’s Singles third-round match during Day Seven of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on June 01, 2024, in Paris, France.
Elena Rybakina plays a backhand against Elise Mertens in the Women's Singles third-round match during Day Seven of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on June 01, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Elena Rybakina plays a backhand against Elise Mertens in the Women’s Singles third-round match during Day Seven of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on June 01, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

World number four Elena Rybakina continued to fly under the radar as she enjoyed a routine 6-4 6-2 win over Belgium’s Elise Mertens at the French Open on Saturday to ease into the fourth round.

Rybakina, a former Wimbledon champion, is looking to improve her best performance as quarter-finalist on the Paris red clay, in 2021.

The Russian-born Kazakh lost her serve twice in the first set but maintained the upper hand by breaking all of the Belgian’s remaining serves in the set.

ALSO READ: French Open 2024- Alcaraz eases past Korda to book fourth-round spot

Strong shots and better serving in the second set allowed the 24-year-old Rybakina to end the match in little over an hour.

“In the second set, I was playing with a bit more confidence, and my serve improved,” Rybakina said.

The two women had met five times previously, with the Kazakh leading by four wins to one.

In the fourth round, Rybakina will face Ukraine’s 19th-ranked Elina Svitolina or 64th-ranked Romanian Ana Bogdan.

