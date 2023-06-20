Magazine

Bopanna, Ankita to spearhead Indian challenge in tennis at Asian Games

The Asian Games will begin in Hangzhou on September 23 with the men’s team led by Rohan Bopanna and the women’s team led by Ankita Raina.

Published : Jun 20, 2023 17:51 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina in action during the 2018 Asian Games.
Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina in action during the 2018 Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina in action during the 2018 Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI

Doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna will once again be the flag-bearer of India’s hopes in tennis at the Asian Games as the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Tuesday announced a 12-member squad for the continental quadrennial games.

The Asian Games will begin in Hangzhou on September 23 with the men’s team comprising Sumit Nagal, Sasikumar Mukund, Davis Cupper Ramkumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni besides the 43-year-old Bopanna.

The women’s contingent will be led by the previous Asian Games bronze medallist in singles, Ankita Raina. The other members are Karman Kaur Thandi, Rutuja Bhosle, Sahaja Yamalapalli, Vaidehi Chaudhari and Prarthane Thombare, according to a statement issued by AITA.

READ MORE: Martina Navratilova says she is clear of cancer after tests

India won a gold and two bronze medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, where the Bopanna-Divij Sharan pair had defeated Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik and Denis Yevseyev to clinch the doubles gold.

In the men’s singles, Prajnesh Gunneswaran won bronze in men’s singles.

Former India player Rohit Rajpal has been named captain of the Asian Games-bound contingent, while Ankita Bhambri will be the captain of the women’s team.

“The chairman of the (AITA) Professional Selection Committee, Nandan Bal, after considering valuable suggestions from the committee members and team captains, recommended the names of the players,” the statement added.

