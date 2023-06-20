Magazine

Martina Navratilova says she is clear of cancer after tests

Martina Navratilova says she is clear of cancer.

Published : Jun 20, 2023 10:35 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

AP
Martina Navratilova, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion.
Martina Navratilova, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Martina Navratilova, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion. | Photo Credit: AP



The tennis Hall of Famer announced the news on Monday on Twitter after what she said was a full day of tests at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

“Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians etc- what a relief,” she wrote.

READ: Tsitsipas, Medvedev and Shapovalov progress in Halle

Navratilova, 66, revealed she had been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer in January and that she would begin treatment that month. She had been diagnosed with a noninvasive form of breast cancer in 2010 and had a lumpectomy.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion had noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck in November and a biopsy revealed the early stage throat cancer. But Navratilova felt well enough to return to her TV work with the Tennis Channel by the Miami Open in March.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
