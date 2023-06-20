Magazine

Tsitsipas, Medvedev and Shapovalov progress in Halle

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Denis Shapovalov progressed from the first round of the Halle Open on Monday, though some had an easier time at the grass-court tournament.

Published : Jun 20, 2023 08:08 IST , HALLE, Germany - 1 MIN READ

Stefanos Tsitsipas. | Photo Credit: AP
Stefanos Tsitsipas. | Photo Credit: AP

The second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas needed 2 hours, 22 minutes before he eventually prevailed against French player Gregoire Barrere 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Caroline Garcia, Petra Kvitova progress from first round of Berlin Open

Tsitsipas, who was upset by veteran French player Richard Gasquet in Stuttgart last week, was headed for another loss as he trailed by a set and a break at 3-1 down in the second set, but he recovered for a second-round meeting with Nicolas Jarry.

Top-seeded Medvedev, who lost last year’s final, defeated American qualifier Marcos Giron 6-4 6-3. Shapovalov beat South African Lloyd Harris 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Nick Kyrgios withdrew to continue his recovery from a knee injury.

