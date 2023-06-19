Magazine

Caroline Garcia, Petra Kvitova progress from first round of Berlin Open

The third-seeded Garcia was made to fight hard until she made the decisive break at 4-3 in the second set.

Published : Jun 19, 2023 23:01 IST , Berlin - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic. | Photo Credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic. | Photo Credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Caroline Garcia defeated local favourite Sabine Lisicki 7-6 (2), 6-3, and Petra Kvitova also progressed from the first round of the Berlin Open on Monday.

The third-seeded Garcia was made to fight hard until she made the decisive break at 4-3 in the second set. The French player saved the three break points she faced and converted two from 13 opportunities. Both players hit 15 aces each.

READ: ATP Rankings: Tiafoe joins fellow American Fritz in Top 10 after Stuttgart title

“It’s funny because we were both practising at the same place and we practiced with each other, and (then) we had to face each other in the first round. It’s always this kind of story,” Garcia said.

“But it was really complicated … It’s always a good fight, and I’m happy to see Sabine playing in a tournament again.” The 33-year-old Lisicki reached the Wimbledon final in 2013, but having had to contend with numerous injury setbacks in recent years, she is ranked 308th.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova earlier defeated Czech compatriot Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-4. Croatia’s Donna Vekic defeated Russian player Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 6-2.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
