Indian sports wrap, April 12: Akanksha Salunkhe goes down to Jana Safy in RC Pro Series squash quarters

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on Friday, April 12.

Published : Apr 12, 2024 11:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Akanksha Salunkhe goes down to Jana Safy in RC Pro Series squash quarters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Akanksha Salunkhe goes down to Jana Safy in RC Pro Series squash quarters | Photo Credit: The Hindu/ Vino John
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Akanksha Salunkhe goes down to Jana Safy in RC Pro Series squash quarters | Photo Credit: The Hindu/ Vino John

SQUASH

Akanksha Salunkhe goes down to Jana Safy in RC Pro Series squash quarters

India’s Akanksha Salunkhe, the top seed, was edged out 3-2 by Egyptian Jana Safy in the quarterfinals of the RC Pro Series squash, a USD 15,000 prize money PSA Challenger Tour event, at St Louis, Missouri (US), on Thursday.

The reigning National Games squash champion, Akanksha went down 11-8, 3-11, 11-9, 5-11, 3-11 in a close battle that went down to the wire after she won the opening and third games.

-Team Sportstar

