Indian sports wrap, April 12: Akanksha Salunkhe goes down to Jana Safy in RC Pro Series squash quarters

SQUASH
Akanksha Salunkhe goes down to Jana Safy in RC Pro Series squash quarters
India’s Akanksha Salunkhe, the top seed, was edged out 3-2 by Egyptian Jana Safy in the quarterfinals of the RC Pro Series squash, a USD 15,000 prize money PSA Challenger Tour event, at St Louis, Missouri (US), on Thursday.
The reigning National Games squash champion, Akanksha went down 11-8, 3-11, 11-9, 5-11, 3-11 in a close battle that went down to the wire after she won the opening and third games.
-Team Sportstar
