MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sumit Nagal bows out of Monte Carlo Masters 2024, loses to Holger Rune in second round

Sumit Nagal, the first Indian to qualify for the main draw at the Monte Carlo Masters after 49 years, lost 3-6,6-3 and 2-6 after battling hard for two hours and 11 minutes.

Published : Apr 11, 2024 18:17 IST , Monte Carlo - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India’s Sumit Nagal reacts during his round of 32 match against Denmark’s Holger Rune.
India’s Sumit Nagal reacts during his round of 32 match against Denmark’s Holger Rune. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Sumit Nagal reacts during his round of 32 match against Denmark’s Holger Rune. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Putting up a brave fight, India’s Sumit Nagal took a set off world number seven Holger Rune before losing his rain-hit second round match of the Monte Carlo Masters, here Thursday.

In an impressive show of grit and gumption, Nagal threatened to spoil Rune’s party by taking the second set after the second-round match, which was suspended due to rain on Wednesday, resumed. However, he lost his serve twice in the final set.

The Indian qualifier was behind 1-2 against seventh seed Rune in the second set, when the heavens opened up.

He lost 3-6,6-3 and 2-6 after battling hard for two hours and 11 minutes in the prestigious clay court event. Nevertheless, it was a memorable tournament for him as he became the first Indian to win a singles main draw match at a Masters event on clay.

Nagal had taken a set off the great Roger Federer at the 2019 US Open.

ALSO READ | Medvedev dumped out of Monte Carlo Masters by Khachanov in Round of 16

The 26-year-old Nagal dropped his serve in the second game of the final set to fall behind but broke back immediately and held his own serve to make it 2-2. However, he lost his serve again in the sixth game and the match was settled there.

At the Roquebrune-Cap-Martin clay court, he first humbled the eight seeded Flavio Cobolli in the qualifier, and then third seeded Facundo Diaz Acosto to sail into the main draw of the tournament.

India’s flagbearer in singles tennis, then, stunned Italian Matteo Arnaldi in the first round with a 5-7, 6-2 and 6-4 victory.

Meanwhile, India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden lost their round of 16 men’s doubles match to Mate Pavić of Croatia and Marcelo Arévalo of El Salvador on Wednesday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sumit Nagal /

Holger Rune /

Monte Carlo Masters

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League to introduce semi-automated offside technology from 2024-25 season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sumit Nagal bows out of Monte Carlo Masters 2024, loses to Holger Rune in second round
    PTI
  3. Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out, BFC v MBSG updates, Where to watch, Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. UCL broadcaster fires pundit after discriminatory comments about Barca’s Lamine Yamal
    Reuters
  5. MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians takes on Royal Challengers Bengaluru; Toss at 7 pm
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Sumit Nagal bows out of Monte Carlo Masters 2024, loses to Holger Rune in second round
    PTI
  2. Medvedev dumped out of Monte Carlo Masters by Khachanov in Round of 16
    Reuters
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: India beats Chinese Taipei 2-1
    PTI
  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2024: Stosur primed for Australia captaincy challenge
    AFP
  5. Osaka returns to BJK Cup duty with hopeful eye on Olympics
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League to introduce semi-automated offside technology from 2024-25 season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sumit Nagal bows out of Monte Carlo Masters 2024, loses to Holger Rune in second round
    PTI
  3. Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out, BFC v MBSG updates, Where to watch, Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. UCL broadcaster fires pundit after discriminatory comments about Barca’s Lamine Yamal
    Reuters
  5. MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians takes on Royal Challengers Bengaluru; Toss at 7 pm
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment