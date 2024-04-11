MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Monte Carlo Masters 2024: Djokovic takes revenge over Musetti, storms into quarterfinals with straight-set win

Djokovic won the title in Monte Carlo in 2013 and 2015. He has not advanced past the quarterfinals since his last victory at the Country Club nine years ago.

Published : Apr 11, 2024 21:59 IST , Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
The top-ranked Serb, a two-time Monte Carlo champion, gained revenge over Lorenzo Musetti, who beat him last year at the Country Club in the third round.
The top-ranked Serb, a two-time Monte Carlo champion, gained revenge over Lorenzo Musetti, who beat him last year at the Country Club in the third round. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The top-ranked Serb, a two-time Monte Carlo champion, gained revenge over Lorenzo Musetti, who beat him last year at the Country Club in the third round. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Novak Djokovic looked sluggish at times and hit several unforced errors but raised his game on important points to advance to the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday.

The top-ranked Serb, a two-time Monte Carlo champion, gained revenge over Lorenzo Musetti, who beat him last year at the Country Club in the third round. Djokovic converted five of six break points and progressed with a confidence-boosting 7-5, 6-3 win.

“The challenge today was really tough. I lost against him last year at the same stage of the tournament, so I’m glad I really found some solidity,” said Djokovic, who is playing in his first tournament since parting ways with former coach Goran Ivanisevic.

ALSO READ: Sumit Nagal bows out of Monte Carlo Masters 2024, loses to Holger Rune in second round

Djokovic has not played much this year and is 10-3 with his best result a semifinal run at the Australian Open. He is using the Monte Carlo clay-court tournament to fine-tune his preparations for the French Open next month.

Djokovic dropped his serve immediately and struggled to adapt to Musetti’s variety of shots. The Italian produced some great drop shots, was solid from the baseline and his one-handed backhands put Djokovic on the back foot.

A turning point came in the eighth game when Djokovic broke after Musetti blew a 40-0 lead. The Serb broke again in the 12th game after Musetti hit a double-fault to drop the set.

Both players struggled to hold their serves in the second set but Djokovic came out on top in the decisive points.

ALSO READ: Medvedev dumped out of Monte Carlo Masters by Khachanov in Round of 16

Djokovic won the title in Monte Carlo in 2013 and 2015. He has not advanced past the quarterfinals since his last victory at the Country Club nine years ago.

His next opponent will be Alex de Minaur, who beat Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-4.

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

Lorenzo Musetti /

Monte Carlo Masters

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians 84/0 (7); Ishan Kishan hits fifty in 23 balls vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs RCB, IPL 2024 Match in Pictures: Bumrah picks fifer; Karthik hits quickfire fifty to take RCB to 196
    Team Sportstar
  3. O.J. Simpson dead: NFL star and protagonist in sensational murder trial dies at 76
    AP
  4. LSG vs DC, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants looks to outplay Delhi Capitals without speedster Mayank Yadav
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Sathiyan and Manika lose in the quarterfinals of World mixed doubles Olympic qualification, get another shot on Friday
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Monte Carlo Masters 2024: Djokovic takes revenge over Musetti, storms into quarterfinals with straight-set win
    Reuters
  2. Sumit Nagal bows out of Monte Carlo Masters 2024, loses to Holger Rune in second round
    PTI
  3. Medvedev dumped out of Monte Carlo Masters by Khachanov in Round of 16
    Reuters
  4. Billie Jean King Cup: India beats Chinese Taipei 2-1
    PTI
  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2024: Stosur primed for Australia captaincy challenge
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians 84/0 (7); Ishan Kishan hits fifty in 23 balls vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs RCB, IPL 2024 Match in Pictures: Bumrah picks fifer; Karthik hits quickfire fifty to take RCB to 196
    Team Sportstar
  3. O.J. Simpson dead: NFL star and protagonist in sensational murder trial dies at 76
    AP
  4. LSG vs DC, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants looks to outplay Delhi Capitals without speedster Mayank Yadav
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Sathiyan and Manika lose in the quarterfinals of World mixed doubles Olympic qualification, get another shot on Friday
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment