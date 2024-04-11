Monte Carlo Masters 2024: Djokovic takes revenge over Musetti, storms into quarterfinals with straight-set win

Novak Djokovic looked sluggish at times and hit several unforced errors but raised his game on important points to advance to the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday.

The top-ranked Serb, a two-time Monte Carlo champion, gained revenge over Lorenzo Musetti, who beat him last year at the Country Club in the third round. Djokovic converted five of six break points and progressed with a confidence-boosting 7-5, 6-3 win.

“The challenge today was really tough. I lost against him last year at the same stage of the tournament, so I’m glad I really found some solidity,” said Djokovic, who is playing in his first tournament since parting ways with former coach Goran Ivanisevic.

ALSO READ: Sumit Nagal bows out of Monte Carlo Masters 2024, loses to Holger Rune in second round

Djokovic has not played much this year and is 10-3 with his best result a semifinal run at the Australian Open. He is using the Monte Carlo clay-court tournament to fine-tune his preparations for the French Open next month.

Djokovic dropped his serve immediately and struggled to adapt to Musetti’s variety of shots. The Italian produced some great drop shots, was solid from the baseline and his one-handed backhands put Djokovic on the back foot.

A turning point came in the eighth game when Djokovic broke after Musetti blew a 40-0 lead. The Serb broke again in the 12th game after Musetti hit a double-fault to drop the set.

Both players struggled to hold their serves in the second set but Djokovic came out on top in the decisive points.

ALSO READ: Medvedev dumped out of Monte Carlo Masters by Khachanov in Round of 16

Djokovic won the title in Monte Carlo in 2013 and 2015. He has not advanced past the quarterfinals since his last victory at the Country Club nine years ago.

His next opponent will be Alex de Minaur, who beat Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-4.