Rory McIlroy rejects rumors of blockbuster move to LIV Golf

The four-time Major champion denied that reports he is in talks with the Saudi circuit for a deal worth $850 million

Published : Apr 17, 2024 09:00 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy acknowledges the crowd on the green on the 18th hole after completing his final round as The Masters.
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy acknowledges the crowd on the green on the 18th hole after completing his final round as The Masters. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy acknowledges the crowd on the green on the 18th hole after completing his final round as The Masters. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Rory McIlroy denied a published report Tuesday linking him to an $850 million move to LIV Golf, saying he plans to remain with the PGA Tour for the rest of his career.

McIlroy’s agent, Sean O’Flaherty, called Tuesday’s story in the London newspaper City AM “fake news.”

McIlroy addressed the report with Golf Channel from the practice range in Hilton Head, S.C., site of this week’s RBC Heritage tournament.

“I honestly don’t know how these things get started,” McIlroy said. “I’ve never been offered a number from LIV, and I’ve never contemplated going to LIV. Again, I think I’ve made it clear over the past two years that I don’t think it’s something for me.

“It doesn’t mean that I judge people who went and played over there. I think one of the things that I have realized over the past two years is that people can make their own decisions for whatever they think is best for themselves, and who are we to judge them for that? But personally, for me, my future is here on the PGA Tour, and it’s never been any different.”

O’Flaherty told the Irish Independent there was “zero truth” to report in City AM, which claimed “two separate sources” confirmed that a deal was “close” to give McIlroy $850 million to join plus a two percent equity stake in the league.

“It’s never even been a conversation for us,” McIlroy said. “It’s unfortunate we have to deal with it, and this is the state our game is in. I’m obviously here and going to the PGA Tour event next week, and I’ll play the PGA Tour the rest of my career.”

McIlroy, 34, has been one of the most prominent critics of the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit since it launched in 2021.

In June 2023, McIlroy described himself as the PGA Tour’s “sacrificial lamb” when it announced a partnership with LIV Golf. In December, LIV Golf lured Spaniard Jon Rahm into its ranks with a deal reportedly worth more than $350 million.

“I think over the last two years, there’s been so many rumors of guys,” McIlroy told Golf Channel. “I think the one thing I’ve realized as well is guys need to keep an open mind, and I’m sure there’s been players that are still playing on the PGA Tour that have talked to the guys from LIV and had offers and whatever.”

McIlroy, ranked No. 2 in the world, is coming off a T22 at The Masters on Sunday, where he finished 15 strokes behind winner Scottie Scheffler. The four-time major champion has not won a Grand Slam event since the 2014 PGA Championship.

Related Topics

Rory McIlroy /

LIV Golf /

PGA Tour /

Jon Rahm /

Scottie Scheffler /

PGA Championship

