Tennis

ITF Women’s Tour, Bengaluru: Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale enter singles quarterfinals

The 26-year-old Rutuja also made it to the doubles semifinals with her partner Jacqueline Awad with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Saki Imamura and Chia-Yi Tsao.

Team Sportstar
BENGALURU 09 March, 2023 20:55 IST
BENGALURU 09 March, 2023 20:55 IST
Ankita Raina in action on Thursday.

Ankita Raina in action on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 26-year-old Rutuja also made it to the doubles semifinals with her partner Jacqueline Awad with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Saki Imamura and Chia-Yi Tsao.

India’s Ankita Raina outclassed Thailand’s Lanlana Tararudee 6-2, 6-1 to enter the quarterfinals of the KPB Trust ITF Women’s Open at the KSLTA Stadium here on Thursday.

Unseeded Indian Rutuja Bhosale, who had shocked second seed Valentini Grammatikopoulou on Wednesday, continued her brilliant form with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia. The 26-year-old Rutuja also made it to the doubles semifinals with her partner Jacqueline Awad with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Saki Imamura and Chia-Yi Tsao.

Top-seed Brenda Fruhvirtova of Czech Republic took out Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in her round-of-16 clash.

It was heartbreak for Zeel Desai, who lost to Indonesia’s sixth seeded Madelyn Nugroho 7-5, 3-6, 5-7.

Eighth-seed Eden Silva of Britain entered the last-eight with a fluent 6-2, 6-0 win over Japan’s Mei Yamaguchi.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us