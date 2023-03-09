India’s Ankita Raina outclassed Thailand’s Lanlana Tararudee 6-2, 6-1 to enter the quarterfinals of the KPB Trust ITF Women’s Open at the KSLTA Stadium here on Thursday.

Unseeded Indian Rutuja Bhosale, who had shocked second seed Valentini Grammatikopoulou on Wednesday, continued her brilliant form with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia. The 26-year-old Rutuja also made it to the doubles semifinals with her partner Jacqueline Awad with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Saki Imamura and Chia-Yi Tsao.

Top-seed Brenda Fruhvirtova of Czech Republic took out Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in her round-of-16 clash.

It was heartbreak for Zeel Desai, who lost to Indonesia’s sixth seeded Madelyn Nugroho 7-5, 3-6, 5-7.

Eighth-seed Eden Silva of Britain entered the last-eight with a fluent 6-2, 6-0 win over Japan’s Mei Yamaguchi.