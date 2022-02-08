Tennis Tennis ITF women's tournament: Humera defeats Saumya to enter second round Humera Baharmus fought hard, to beat free stroking left-hander Saumya Vig 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in the first round of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Tuesday. Kamesh Srinivasan 08 February, 2022 18:16 IST Humera Baharmus in action at the ITF women's tennis tournament on Tuesday. - Kamesh Srinivasan Kamesh Srinivasan 08 February, 2022 18:16 IST Humera Baharmus fought hard, especially in the end, to beat free stroking left-hander Saumya Vig 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in the first round of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Tuesday.Firing seven aces and hitting the ball well, the 20-year-old Humera called the shots in the climax as she dropped three points in all in winning the last three games from 3-3 in the decider.Saumya did play well but failed to encash her chances. While Humera converted six of 13 breakpoints that she forced, Saumya managed to capitalise only on four of 12 breakpoints.On a warm day, Arthi Muniyan also battled well before being beaten 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 by Elena Jamshidi of Denmark.Shruti Ahlawat, one of the best juniors in the country, warmed up nicely on the clay courts with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Shreya Tatavarthy. Sai Samhitha was fluent in blasting her way past Farhat Aleen Qamar.The results:Singles (first round): Elena Jamshidi (Den) bt Arthi Muniyan 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; Shruti Ahlawat bt Shreya Tatavarthy 6-1, 6-2; Sai Samhitha bt Farhat Aleen Qamar 6-1, 6-0; Jagmeet Kaur Grewal bt Sai Dedeepya 6-3, 6-1; Mihika Yadav bt Saniya Sarfaraz Patel 6-0, 6-0; Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Pooja Ingale 6-1, 6-4; Humera Baharmus bt Saumya Vig 6-1, 3-6, 6-3; Nidhi Chilumula bt Himadri Kashyap 6-1, 6-4.Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Punnin Kovapitukted (Tha) & Anna Ureke (Rus) bt Shria Atturu (US) & Avishka Gupta 6-1, 6-0; Ishwari Matere & Shreya Tatavarthy bt Himadri Kashyap & Himaanshika Singh 6-3, 7-6(3); Yubarani Banerjee & Jagmeet Kaur Grewal bt Sahaja Yamalapalli & Sai Dedeepya 6-2, 6-2; Smriti Bhasin & Pooja Ingale bt Ritu Ohlyan &Saniya Sarfaraz 6-0, 6-0. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :