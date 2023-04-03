Tennis

WTA Rankings: Kvitova back in top 10, Swiatek retains top spot

Here is all you need to know about the latest WTA Rankings released on April 3, 2023.

Team Sportstar
03 April, 2023 17:06 IST
Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova poses with the title trophy after beating Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the Miami Open final on Saturday.

Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova poses with the title trophy after beating Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the Miami Open final on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP

Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova returned to top 10 for the first time since September 2021 in the latest WTA Rankings on Monday.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Kvitova grabbed her fifth Masters title by beating reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the Miami Open final and jumped two spots to become World No 10. Kazakhstan’s Rybakina, who was chasing the Sunshine Double after her triumph at Indian Wells, stayed at seventh.

Poland’s Iga Swiatek stayed at the top despite not playing in Miami due to a rib injury.

Elsewhere in the top 10, Greek Maria Sakkari jumped one spot to ninth despite her second-round exit while Belinda Bencic, who was eliminated in third round, dropped to 11th.

Italy’s Martina Trevisan climbed up four spots to reach a new career-high (World No 20) with her quarterfinal-finish.

Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion and former World No 4, returned to top 30 (World No 27) after reaching the round of 16 in Miami where she had to retire due to ankle injury.

Romania’s Sorana Cirstea made the biggest jump in the top 100. With her inspired run to the semifinals in Miami, Cirstea moved up 33 spots to 41st.

Indians
Doubles
Ankita Raina - 166 (dropped 20 places)
Prarthana Thombare - 179 (slipped four spots)
Rutuja Bhosale - 260 (slipped 11 places)
Riya Bhatia - 506 (moved up three spots)
Singles
Ankita Raina - 241 (dropped 15 spots)
Karman Thandi - 269 (moved up three spots)
Rutuja Bhosale - 405 (slipped 20 spots)
Vaidehi Chaudhari - 479
Sahaja Yamalapalli - 483 (moved up one spot)
Women's Top 10
(POL) Iga Swiatek - 8975 points
(BLR) Aryna Sabalenka - 6945 points
(USA) Jessica Pegula - 5605 points
(FRA) Caroline Garcia - 4990 points
(TUN) Ons Jabeur - 4866 points
(USA) Coco Gauff - 4346 points
(KAZ) Elena Rybakina - 4305 points
(RUS) Daria Kasatkina - 3375 points
(GRE) Maria Sakkari - 3191 points
(CZE) Petra Kvitova - 3162 points

